Nanette Byrd Rehired? Brad’s Wife Gets Job Offers From Chick-Fil-A, Hooters

Nanette Byrd may have lost her job with Cracker Barrel, but Brad’s wife may not have a hard time finding new work — with outstanding job offers from both Chick-fil-A and Hooters.

After Brad posted about his wife’s mysterious firing on Facebook, the internet has risen to her support, creating a viral craze that has taken over the company’s social media page and even gotten the attention of some major media outlets.

Though the firing of Brad’s wife has gone mega-viral in the last week, the incident actually stretches back nearly a month. Brad first wrote about his wife’s firing from Cracker Barrel at the end of February, a post to Facebook that quickly went viral.

“To say I’m pissed off would be an understatement,” he wrote.

“After 11 years, those low lifes at Cracker Barrel let my wife go. I would really like to know why and those of you who know me these days, know that I WILL find out. In the mean time, if any of you would like to know also, please go to their Facebook page and ask them. I would really appreciate it. Their half a**ed excuse was that she wasn’t working out. After 11 YEARS? Come on. This old boy is STORMING!!!!”

The rest of the internet was “STORMING” about Brad’s wife as well, with thousands taking over the Cracker Barrel Facebook page demanding to know why Nanette Byrd was fired. Someone even started a Change.org petition calling on Cracker Barrel to answer for by Brad’s wife was fired.

“11 years, Cracker Barrel. 11 long, hard years,” the petition noted. “It is for this reason, we demand answers. Cracker Barrel owes this much to this kind man and his loving wife.”

Cracker Barrel fired #BradsWife …He asked why. The Internet takes it from there. https://t.co/JQXSE9QDoR — Star-Telegram (@startelegram) March 25, 2017

So far, Cracker Barrel has failed to give any reason as to why Brad’s wife was fired, with that silence actually fueling the viral conspiracy. The restaurant chain has also locked down its social media a handful of times, disabling commenting on its Facebook posts when supporters of Brad’s wife have taken over. Every time the page is made public again, Nanette’s supporters again take over with memes and calls for the company to answer for her firing.

Others have flooded Cracker Barrel with positive reviews for Nanette Byrd, the Washington Post noted, though some didn’t seem to know that she worked in the restaurant’s retail store rather than as a server.

“Next came digital vandalism: People began to fill the Yelp and Google pages for Cracker Barrel with queries about Brad’s Wife, and bad reviews. One person posted that Brad’s Wife was the best server, which would be nice if Brad’s Wife weren’t a retail manager (oh well!)”

Someone even took to the company’s Wikipedia page, editing the total number of employees to read “70,000 minus Brad’s wife.”

It's people like brad's wife who give me hope that our nation can unite behind one cause #justiceforbradswife pic.twitter.com/FLSWpKNq1L — Meagan (@MeagansRight) March 22, 2017

Now a pair of Cracker Barrel’s competitors have jumped into the viral hubbub regarding Nanette Byrd. Both Hooters and Chick-fil-A posted pictures extending job offers to Brad’s wife, with both of them getting thousands of likes and shares from Nanette’s supporters.

While Nanette Byrd seems to have plenty of public offers, it’s not clear if any of the restaurants offering a new position to Brad’s wife are actually going to follow through and give her a job.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]