Netflix Movie News: Adam Sandler Signs Deal For Four More Movies

Adam Sandler fans who don’t have a Netflix subscription may want to consider getting one as the actor has just signed a deal to continue producing more movies with the media streaming giant.

As Variety reminds us, Adam Sandler is considered to be an A-list movie star who stole the box office in the 90s with his comedy hits Big Daddy and Waterboy. For anyone who hasn’t had the pleasure of seeing Big Daddy or Waterboy, both movies are available to Netflix subscribers.

According to Variety, Netflix subscribers who enjoy curling up and watching a hilarious movie starring Adam Sandler can rejoice as the streaming giant announced yesterday that they had just signed a deal with Sandler to finance and produce four additional films starring him. Per the deal Sandler signed with Netflix, these four movies will be Netflix Originals.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Sandler revealed in a statement.

“I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

It was in 2014 when Netflix made a huge deal with Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions to finance and produce four movies starring the A-list actor. While Netflix does not reveal their exact viewership figures, they did reveal that the first two comedies featuring Sandler produced via this deal The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over are the most watched Netflix Original films launched by the streaming giant.

For those who are eager to sink their teeth into another Adam Sandler movie, the next movie called Sandy Wexler will be released on April 14 of this year.

By making the decision to continue to work with Netflix and release his movies as Netflix Originals to the 93 million subscribers Netflix has around the world, Adam Sandler has become the first big movie star to side step movie theaters. In doing so, Sandler is agreeing to have his movies produced and premiering from the comfort of people’s homes instead of on a big screen in a movie theater. Variety notes that experts speculate Sandler’s movie could have a massive impact on the future of the movie business which is currently trying to lure consumers into coming to the theaters to see the debut of new films.

Those who loyally watch Sandler’s movies and follow how well – or poorly – they do in theaters likely aren’t too surprised to learn Adam has decided to stray away from theaters and work with Netflix instead. While his movies have earned a grossed $3 billion over the years, his most recent movies to make it to the big screen haven’t done so well.

In 2015, Adam Sandler’s Pixels – which was produced by Sony Pictures – was considered to be a total bomb. A year before that, in 2014, Sandler was in an independent and dark film called Men, Women, & Children which didn’t even make it to $1 million.

In 2017, Netflix is continuing to make aggressive plays as the streaming giant signs deals and produces movies with A-list actors such as Brad Pitt and Jake Gyllenhaal. Each of these Netflix Original movies will premiere on the streaming giant. They will have little – if any – theatrical distribution as it takes away what Netflix originally promises its subscribers which is the opportunity to stream movies and television shows from the comfort of their own home.

What are your thoughts on Adam Sandler signing a deal to produce even more movies as Netflix Originals? Do you think he is making a mistake side stepping theatrical distribution or do you think he is going to change the way the movie business works? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section down below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]