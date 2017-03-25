‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Han Solo’ Plot Details Revealed By Disney CEO Bob Iger

There’s been a huge shroud of secrecy surrounding the upcoming Han Solo film. So much so that we don’t even know what its official title is going to be.

But with production on the blockbuster now underway, further details regarding its plot have finally started to emerge. Even Disney CEO Bob Iger has now opened up about the Han Solo prequel, revealing previously unknown details regarding its plot.

Bob Iger made these comments during an interview at the USC Annenberg School Of Communication, which was actually conducted by his wife Willow Bay, who was recently named as the Dean of the institution. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bob Iger not only revealed details regarding when the film will actually unfold, but that it will show how Han Solo met Chewbacca, and even how he acquired his name.

“That picks up Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24. There were a few things that happened [that were] significant in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee, that will happen in this film. But you’ll also discover how he got his name.”

Drips and drabs of information regarding the hugely anticipated Han Solo movie have been emerging ever since it was initially announced. In fact, arguably the most concrete details on the Han Solo film actually emerged all the way back in December 2015 from writer Lawrence Kasdan.

“[The film] will not be, ‘Here’s where he was born and this is how he was raised.’ I think what it will be is what was he like 10 years earlier [than A New Hope]—maybe a little earlier, you’ll get a glimpse. But Kurosawa once said the heroes are the ones that are still changing and the villains are locked and petrified into what they are, and Harrison embodies in Force Awakens someone who is still not settled on who he is.”

Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote the film with his son Jake Kasdan, made the above remarks during a Q&A following a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Director’s Guild Of America, where he was interviewed by J.J. Abrams.

More recently, though, Woody Harrelson, who was cast in the Han Solo film earlier this year, has been trying his best to keep quiet about the character he will play in the blockbuster. But during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which he made to promote his new film Wilson, he actually confirmed some details that shed some interesting light on how it will fit into the franchise.

“I play a guy named Beckett who’s kind of a criminal and a mentor to Han.”

This revelation from Woody Harrelson suggests that his character will be heavily inspired by Garris Shrike, who previously debuted in the 1997 Star Wars book The Paradise Snare. Shrike was a bounty-hunter-turned-criminal that helped to raise Han Solo, and turned him towards his life of crime. However, they had a hugely abusive relationship, which actually concluded in a very violent manner.

This suggests that, while Beckett might begin the film as a mentor and ally of Han Solo, he could easily turn into its villain. Of course, this is all purely speculation at the moment, though.

Han Solo – Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

But while Woody Harrelson refused to go into too much detail about the Han Solo film’s plot or his character, he did have some bold claims to make about it when he chatted with Collider, as he insisted that it has all the ingredients to be the greatest Star Wars film ever released.

“So I have a suspicion, because if you look at the whole, all the movies, the backlog of every one of these movies, there’s a lot of great stuff, but one might not be not as good with the writing in this or the acting in that or the directing in that, this has great actors, great directors, great script, and I really feel like we’re gonna make the best one.”

We’ll get to see if it can do just that when the Han Solo film is finally released on May 25, 2018.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]