‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A New Love Triangle For Abigail

Just as Days of Our Lives Chad Gabi and Abigail’s love triangle is put to rest, another love triangle is created and this time it’s the prim and proper Abigail at the center of two men’s hearts.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the week of March 27 to March 31, will start to unleash a Pandora’s box of emotion, that once revealed can never be put back.

And Then There Were Three… Again… Chad, Abigail and …

Last week in Days of Our Lives, Chad struggled to keep his wife Abigail and Gabi both alive. And when Abigail nearly died in hospital, another man realized the extent of his feelings for Abigail.

Soap Hub reveals in their Days of Our Livesspoilers that Dario comes clean about his feeling to Abigail. He realizes that life is short and that she could have died without knowing that he loves her.

“With that in mind, Dario will shock Abigail with a confession. He’ll pour out his heart and suggest that he’s developed intense feelings for her. Dario knows Abigail is a married woman, but he can’t help loving her. Since Chad (Billy Flynn) was honest with Gabi (Camila Banus), Dario believes he owes Abigail some honesty as well.”

How Does Abigail React?

Abigail never suspected that Dario felt this way about her and is blown away. The Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail then takes a moment to reflect on her interactions with Dario. That’s when everything falls into place. Abigail realizes that Dario hasn’t been aloof but has instead had a secret crush on her.

Dario is well aware that Abigail is a married woman (heck his sister Gabi Hernandez forms the fourth part of this love quadrangle) Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Dario declares his love for Abigail.

“Dario will insist that he’d like the chance to be more than a friend.”

Abigail although taken aback, insists that she is committed to her husband Chad. Nevertheless, the can of worms has been opened and the truth has been revealed. For better or worse, there is no going back now.

Is it the End of Chabby?

Chad and Abigail remain in their rollercoaster marriage, dodging crisis after crisis. But how long can they cling onto their marriage? Spoilers reveal that Chad has a dark side and that that dark side is hell bent on getting back at Deimos. Of course, Abigail wishes that Chad would just leave the past where it is and that they can move on with a peaceful life together.

Chad doesn’t listen to Abigail and this causes conflict between the two of them. Abigail begins to question the character of her husband but decides to put aside her feelings about it for now.

However, that doesn’t mean that all is rosy in the land of Abigail and Chad.

“Days of Our Lives fans can expect big shifts in Chad and Abby’s relationship.”

Are There New Horizons Awaiting Darby?

“Darby,” Dario and Abigail, may not be on Abigail’s mind right now because she has never thought of Dario in a romantic manner. However, this may change in the near future.

However, Days of Our Lives viewers are in for some titillating viewing as the story develops.

“As her marriage crumbles, Abigail could find herself falling for Dario. “Chabby” is endgame, but we may see some “Darby” fireworks in the meantime!”

What do you think of the latest spoilers for Days of Our Lives? Are you in Team Chabby and rooting for Chad and Abigail’s marriage and hope that they can work it out? Or are you backing Team Darby and think that Abigail deserves a new chance at love with Dario? Vote in the comments section and let us know where your loyalty lies.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]