Joy Anna Duggar Wedding Registry: Are The Red Lobster Gift Card Requests Tacky?

Joy Anna Duggar and her fiancee Austin Forsyth have made their wedding registry public, and depending on your point of view, their gift requests are either right in line with what you’d expect a young couple from a rural area to want (mainly tools and household goods) or indescribably tacky (Red Lobster gift cards).

The days of a young bride taking great care to pick out just the right china pattern for her wedding registry are long gone. And while Emily Post may be turning in her grave at the state of wedding registries these days, the fact of the matter is, technology and the internet have enabled marrying couples to basically announce their gift-related desires to anyone who wants to see them. And these days, grooms are getting in on the act, too. In other words, forget about dignified and appropriate wedding gifts like stemware and place settings: young brides (and grooms) these days are all about the schwag.

Which brings us to Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

The ninth Duggar child, and fifth Duggar daughter, isn’t even out of her teens yet, and already she’s about to become the fifth adult Duggar to get married. Specifically, according to OK Magazine, they’re tying the knot on October 28, 2017 — which coincidentally is Joy Anna’s 20th birthday.

And because this is the internet, their wedding registry is available for everyone in the world to see, via TheKnot.com.

And if you’re at all familiar with Joy Anna and her betrothed, you can see, in the gifts they are asking for, the happy couple’s backgrounds and hobbies. For example, the list includes several power tools (obviously for Austin, whose job is working at a campground). There are belt sanders, jigsaws, and, in one of the most expensive items on the list, a DeWalt DWS780 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter ($549.99).

In keeping with Austin’s love of the outdoors, there’s also camping equipment, such as tents and camping stoves. The rest of the list — at least, what’s still available to be purchased — includes towels, bedding, kitchen goods, and appliances, as well as gift cards to Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, and (at one time, according to Radar Online but not any more) Red Lobster and Olive Garden.

The Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson pokes a little fun at the “down-home” couple’s choices. For example, about the registry being so long on tools, Johnson says, “Either these two are planning some major DIY projects, or they’re hoping to get into some seriously weird stuff in the bedroom.”

But a better guess would be either Austin is planning on using those tools at his day job or he’s planning on making some money on the side as a builder or handyman or something.

On the couple’s gift card choices (which, given that they live in a rural area and their choices are going to be limited, are about the best they can hope for), Johnson even got in a dig at the young couple’s politics.

“The Cracker Barrel choice says ‘traditional Arkansan couple,’ but Panera screams ‘look out, y’all! Couple of wild Millennials here! One of us might just mess around and develop a gluten intolerance or vote for a very conservative Democrat!’

Joy Anna and Austin can be seen on Counting On when the popular show resumes on TLC later this summer.

[Featured Image by eli77/iStock]