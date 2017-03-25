Jessica Willis Is Engaged! Willis Family Wedding As Toby Faces Rape Charges

The Willis Clan fans have been closely following the news regarding the status of the Toby Willis rape charges. However, with the Willis family show no longer on the air and all of their performances and public appearances cancelled, many Willis fans have been hoping to hear some happy news from the family. It seems that at least one member of the Willis family is ready to move forward with her life despite all the turmoil. Jessica Willis is engaged!

The oldest Willis girl, Jessica, stepped away from the spotlight just a few months before the bombshell report that Toby Willis had been arrested on rape charges. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica Willis abruptly left the family band in the months leading up to the rape allegations. Jessica’s departure did not go unnoticed by fans, but little information was given regarding Jessica’s whereabouts. Instead, the family simply responded by noting that Jessica was pursing a career of her own, outside of the mega-family band.

Though Jessica stepped away from her family’s constant spotlight, as a beloved member of the band, many Willis fans wanted to know more about what Jessica was doing not that she was no longer a key figure in the family business. It didn’t take long for fans to spot Jessica in posts made by her boyfriend Sean Fisher. It appeared that Jessica had a new lease on life and was determined to make some big changes.

She dyed her signature blonde hair a darker color and was featured in numerous photographs by Fisher showcasing the couple’s love of nature, hiking, and the outdoors. Jessica Willis also opened her own jewelry line called BardCraft. Jessica has a little-used blog on the BardCraft website and share her love of leather working. All of the pieces featured are reported handmade by Jessica.

While Jessica took a low-key approach to her life, focusing on time with her boyfriend and her new jewelry business, the rest of the Willis family continued their busy performance schedule. However, that all changed on September 9, 2016, when Toby Willis fled from police and was subsequently arrested on charges of child rape. Investigators revealed that Toby Willis had been accused of raping a young family member when she was between the ages of nine and 12. The young victim had reportedly only recently felt comfortable enough to come forward with the information. The victim’s name was not released.

Following the police investigation, Toby was arrested and remains behind bars awaiting trial. Toby is not receiving support or visits from his large family or wife either. Following the arrest, Toby was barred from having contact with Brenda or any of the children. The family has been notably absent from any court proceedings as well. With numerous hold-ups in the courts, Toby was not arraigned until March 15, 2017. He was charged with four counts of child rape. He pleaded not guilty.

With Toby behind bars, Jessica Willis is stepping out on her own and was quietly engaged on Christmas Eve of 2016. Jessica’s future husband posted the happy news on January on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. It appears that Jessica has gone back to her blonde locks and was smiling happily with the engagement ring on her finger.

Jessica’s jewelry also reflects her newfound sense of freedom with one of her top pieces bearing the words “begin again.” With so much happening in the Willis family and so much healing to be done, it seems that Jessica is willing and ready for a new chapter in her life.

What do you think about Jessica Willis quietly accepting Sean Fisher’s proposal? Do you think, much like her proposal, that Jessica’s wedding will be a private and intimate affair outside of the spotlight?

[Featured Image by Instagram/Sean Fisher]