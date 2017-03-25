Brexit News: UKIP MP Douglas Carswell Takes Credit For Getting Britain Out Of EU

UKIP MP Douglas Carswell takes credit for Brexit, as the news of his exit from the UK Independence Party comes out. According to the British politician, his party was founded 24 years back to “get Britain out of the European Union.” Now that the party has achieved its goal, Carswell considers this as the best time to leave the party.

Douglas Carswell has always against staying in the European Union, since he considers it undemocratic. He believes that, even though his party has not managed to win many seats in the parliament, it is the most successful political party of the country ever. Carswell believes, with Brexit, his party has changed Britain’s history for the better. He gives complete credit for Brexit to UKIP.

“Make no mistake; we would not be leaving the EU if it was not for UKIP – and for those remarkable people who founded, supported and sustained our party over that period,” Carswell says in his blog.

He thanks the heroic efforts of the supporters and the members of the party. He believes every one of them should get medals for facing the future with optimism. He gives a clear explanation of why he joined UKIP. It’s because he wanted Brexit to happen. Now that the news of Britain leaving the EU is sure to happen, he decides to leave the party. However, he says he is not going to join another party to continue his political career. He will not “cross the floor” to join the Conservatives. Therefore, there is no need to call a by election. He will sit as an independent MP for Clacton.

Douglas Carswell tells BBC he is quitting UKIP because the party has done its job and “we’ve won”https://t.co/UI7WY4o8C8 pic.twitter.com/bJZjOrmhF3 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 25, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May will start the formal process of Brexit on Wednesday. Eventually, Britain will leave the Union by April 2019. “We have done it,” Carswell says as he believes Brexit is in good hands. Douglas Carswell was the first elected MP from UKIP, when he won it in 2014. He has also been the only MP the party has. Now that he has quit, many believe that the party might not have much significance anymore. According to John Rentoul of The Independent, Carswell’s resignation confirms the end of the party.

Meanwhile, Tory politicians have asked Douglas Carswell to go back to the Conservatives. They apparently do not want to “punish” him for “making a mistake” by joining UKIP. This call is considered as dramatic Carswell’s resignation, because the Conservatives tried really hard in 2014 to keep Carswell out of the parliament.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen from North West Leicestershire said Carswell should return to the Conservatives after spending a tenure as an independent. Bridgen said the former UKIP MP must rebuild a relation with the local Conservatives.

“On the matter of whether he should return to the Conservatives, I don’t think he should have ever left,” The Telegraph quoted Bridgen as saying. “If we punished every politician who made a mistake we would not have many politicians.”

Carswell has jumped before he was pushed. He was never UKIP and sought to undermine us. He should have gone some time ago. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 25, 2017

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage reacted to Carswell’s resignation and said he was “never UKIP.” He said in his tweet that Carswell “jumped before he was pushed.” The present UKIP leader Paul Nuttall said he was not surprised that Carswell had resigned. Nuttall also said that Carswell was never comfortable being in UKIP, even though he was “genuinely committed to Brexit.”

