Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli Gets Security, Mom Sued Over Her Behavior

Danielle Bregoli, the 13-year-old Internet sensation better known as the “Cash Me Outside Girl,” is set to become a millionaire in 2017. Bregoli rose to fame from an unlikely platform; she appeared alongside her mother in a late 2016 “unruly teens” episode of Dr. Phil. Since then, her unique “street” accent coupled with Internet meme makers have propelled the teen into stardom.

Check out the clip that put “Cash Me Outside Girl” Danielle Bregoli on the map.

As Complex reports, the Cash Me Outside Girl appeared on Dr. Phil in September. By January, the genius minds at Digital Memes were blasting Facebook with memes featuring Danielle Bregoli, catapulting the foul-mouthed, car and credit card-stealing, junior high dropout to incredible fame and fortune. As Life & Style reports, Bregoli is already cashing in on her Internet fame. She’s making appearances and endorsing products to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars a pop, with many expecting her to crack the $1 million ceiling before the end of the year.

Cash me drinking @fittea and nothing else how bout dat ????☕️#ad A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Danielle Bregoli has become so popular and such a high-profile “public figure” that she has even resorted to hiring bodyguards for protection. As International Business Times reports, the Cash Me Outside Girl hasn’t skimped when it comes to personal security, either. In fact, she’s now reportedly employing a couple of bodyguards that guarded the body of the new POTUS.

Bregoli was spotted with a couple of guards employed by Guardian Security, the company that handled Trump’s Florida event crowd control and security during the highly divided campaign season. The company also provides security for celebs, and Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli recently gave her thanks to “Frank and Joe,” bodyguards employed by the company who had previously guarded Trump.

Cash me outside girl is making tons of money and for what? Being an incompetent moron and making a fool of herself? Makes me so salty — Matt Rask (@MjRask) March 25, 2017

What's disgusting to me? That this cash me outside girl might be millionaire by the end of 2017. — Gaëëëëëëëëëëël♌️ (@AreUGaga) March 25, 2017

I'm in college struggling for a piece of paper that won't guarantee me a job,but the "Cash Me Outside" girl blowing up by disrespecting????????‍♀️ — kay savage ???? (@lucykayyyyyy_) March 25, 2017

Why would a 13-year-old Internet personality need such expensive and high-profile security? Turns out that Bregoli has spent a lot of her post-fame time stoking social media feuds with some big-name celebrities. Celebs from Soulja Boy to (inexplicably) Honey Boo Boo and even Dr. Phil. Despite the fact that she used his show as a springboard to fame and fortune, the Cash Me Outside Girl credits herself for Dr. Phil’s fame.

“I guess what’s good for you is I made you just like how Oprah made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

Not surprisingly, Danielle Bregoli’s newfound fame has come with a bit of a price. New York Daily News is reporting that some of the teen’s violent behavior is now coming back to haunt her (and her mother, who has been widely panned for allowing her daughter’s behavior to go on). A Florida woman, 27-year-old Kimberly Peterson, says that she was beaten up by Bregoli outside of a West Palm Beach pizza parlor, Downtown Pizza.

According to Peterson, Danielle Bregoli and her “crew” were acting ridiculous at the establishment; that’s when Peterson suggested that the Cash Me Outside Girl head home where her parent could supervise her. Peterson claims that her advice to hit the road was met with violence, namely Bregoli that “assaulted and repeatedly battered and punched” her, breaking her nose and causing other serious injuries.

Lake worth res Kimberly Peterson files lawsuit against 'cash me outside' teen @TheBhadBhabie accusing her of assault #cashmeousside @WPTV pic.twitter.com/ahOoLoYZi9 — Gabrielle Sarann (@GabrielleSarann) March 22, 2017

As a result of her injuries, Peterson has filed a lawsuit. But not against soon-to-be filthy rich Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli, who is still a minor (and a young one at that), but rather against her mother, Barbara Ann. According to Gary Lesser, attorney for the alleged victim, the Cash Me Outside Girl’s mom should be financially responsible for Danielle’s “continuous poor behavior,” behavior that not even psychologist to the stars Dr. Phil could fix.

“It’s hard being a parent today, we all know this, but we still have to be parents, not buddies, and certainly not business partners.”

Somewhat predictably, Bregoli took to social media after news of the lawsuit to lament taking the blame.

“Everyone want to point the finger at me smh.”

She’s also used her Instagram presence to promote her new, seemingly global, brand.

WE GLOBAL HOES???????????? CAPTION THIS A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

While Danielle Bregoli continues to deflect blame for her seemingly unstoppable “bad” and even violent behavior, and while her mom appears to be helping her to cash in rather than clean up her act, there is one person who seems to be looking out for the 13-year-old’s welfare. Her non-custodial father, Ira Peskowitz.

In a recent interview, Peskowitz claimed that he has requested an increase in his parental rights in an effort to get his daughter out of the media spotlight and to help her get some kind of help to address her need for attention.

“She’s doing these things for attention, and she’s not getting attention from the right people.”

At this point, it’s unclear when Barbara Ann, mom of Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli, will have to appear in court to face the music for her daughter’s alleged assault.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Facebook]