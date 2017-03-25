T-Mobile Updates For Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, HTC One M9, LG G6 & LG V20

T-Mobile has released new firmware updates for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge as well as for the HTC One M9. Moreover, there’s news for those who are eyeing to get the LG G6 or the LG V20 from the Magenta carrier.

According to the Android Soul, the March security update has been rolled out for the T-Mobile models of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The latest build arrived with version numbers G930TUVS4BQC1 (for the Galaxy S7) and G935TUVS4BQC1 (S7 Edge). Owners of these respective smartphone models should receive the firmware update via Over-the-Air or OTA process.

Another Samsung Galaxy smartphone model that just recently received an update from T-Mobile is the Galaxy On5. Yesterday, March 24, the magenta carrier released the 125MB-heavy firmware with build number G550TUVU2AQC4 to add “various system improvements” to the handset.

Moreover, owners of T-Mobile-branded HTC One M9 will most definitely be delighted to know that there’s also a firmware update waiting for them. This is not any other regular update for the Taiwanese phone maker’s 2015 flag bearer as the rollout contains the much-awaited Android Nougat OS, aside from the February security patch. The company’s official support page also noted the following reminder and instructions for those excited to get the update.

“Before you proceed, please confirm that this software upgrade to 4.27.531.6 is a newer version than what is currently loaded on your device. If it is the same version, there is no need to reload the software. Navigate to the Home screen then tap All apps > Settings > About and locate the Software information. If your Software number is less than 4.27.531.6, you should proceed with the upgrade.”

Other carrier-branded HTC One M9 in the U.S. are expected to receive the similar update, too.

The official firmware updates available for mobile devices mentioned above should be accessible via the OTA process. A notification should appear on the device to signal that a firmware build is ready for download and installation. However, if you think the OTA update prompt is taking too long to arrive on your unit, you can opt to manually check the update’s availability in the system by simply going to the Android phone’s Settings menu, then look for the About Device option, and finally, tap System updates.

As for other T-Mobile news updates, the telecom company is set to release LG’s freshest smartphone offering, the LG G6, on April 7. The pre-sale just commenced on March 22 but surprisingly, it seems like the “Un-Carrier” is moving quick with the shipping as reports revealed that some of T-Mobile’s pre-sale customers for the LG G6 have already received the smartphone.

Check out the following conversation thread on Twitter revealing that one of the customers (@AlienwareGamin5) who pre-ordered the device has already received the LG phone.

T-Mobile’s early delivery of LG G6 units to customers who pre-ordered seems to ruin the exclusive launch window of the phone on Verizon. A GSM Arena report explained that Verizon is anticipated to be the first carrier in the U.S. to make the LG G6 available, beginning March 30. However, TMO News explained that sending out new smartphones to pre-sale customers earlier than the official release dates is a usual undertaking from T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile LG G6 is priced at $650 or it can be availed for $26 monthly installments for two years via Equipment Installment Plan with $26 upfront fee. One can pre-order a unit via online or through the carrier’s brick-and-mortar branches in the country.

Watch the unboxing video below of the T-Mobile branded LG G6 from Jeff Springer’sYoutube channel.

Coincidentally, a day before LG G6’s pre-sale began, T-Mobile offered a markdown for the LG V20. PocketNow reported that the 5.7-inch smartphone can now be owned by one via the U.S. carrier for only $480 from a $770 price tag. The new price for the T-Mobile LG G6 can be paid in full or in installment, according to latest news updates.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]