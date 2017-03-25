Cindy Self Pictures And Video: Five Facts About Kansas Coach Bill Self’s Wife

Cindy Self is once again in the spotlight, with the wife of Kansas head coach Bill Self getting plenty of airtime as the Jayhawks make another late run in the NCAA Tournament.

And just about every time Kansas advances, pictures and video of Cindy Self seem to go viral. So to go along with these pictures of Bill Self’s wife, here are five facts about Cindy.

1. Bill Self and his wife have two children together

Cindy Kelly Self graduated from high school in 1982 and married Bill Self in 1988.

The couple has two children together — a son, Tyler, and a daughter, Lauren, who herself is a 2013 graduate of Kansas.

2. Bill and wife Cindy Self are service-minded

In 2006, Bill Self and his wife Cindy Self started the non-profit Assists Foundation, which aims to help young people better their lives.

As the organization noted on its official website, the Assists Foundation runs a number of programs both in Lawrence and across the state of Kansas.

“We have established working relationships with local public school systems as they have been identified as having the longest reach into the families of youth that we target,” the site noted. “Through this partnership scholarships will be awarded to numerous students so they may attain higher educational goals. These will be provided by an endowed scholarship fund supported by the Assists Foundation.”

3. Cindy Self is no stranger to the rumor mill

Bill and Cindy Self may not live in a major media market like New York or Los Angeles, but the Lawrence gossip mill has still churned a few times with stories of the Kansas coach and his wife. Back in 2013, there were reports that the couple ran into a bit of trouble and actually separated for a bit.

“That Kansas basketball coach Bill Self allegedly had been kicked out of his seven-figure Lawrence home by wife Cindy and was holed up in one of the town’s ritziest condo buildings,” the website KC Confidential reported.

“And that – almost more astonishing than even that – he allegedly had been seeing one of my nearby neighbors in West Lawrence. That’s the talk anyway and it’s the talk of the town.”

Of course, there was never any actual evidence to substantiate the rumors that Bill and Cindy Self were going through a rough patch.

4. Cindy knows how the keep her husband focused

Despite the rumors, Cindy Self and her husband appear to have quite a close relationship. Back in the 2013-14 season, when the Jayhawks were in a bit of a slump, Bill Self said that it was his wife who helped right the ship.

“I actually got a text today from my spouse (Cindy) reminding me I said, ‘Enjoy the process,'” Self said on his weekly radio show (via KUSports.com).

“I am frustrated. I am. I don’t think we are playing as well as we should be playing. I think every team has a ceiling. I am frustrated because in my opinion, which I’m sure all fans would agree, we’re operating well under that (ceiling) when you look at personnel individually.”

5. Pictures and video of Cindy Self are quite popular come March Madness

Because Kansas makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament nearly every year under Bill Self, his wife always gets plenty of screen time. Cindy Self is frequently shown during broadcasts of Jayhawks games, as she is very involved with the Kansas crowd.

Below is a montage of picture of Bill Self and his wife, including a rare shot from their wedding day.

Pictures of Cindy Self also seem to pop up a lot around NCAA Tournament time, so if the Jayhawks continue their run to the Final Four you can expect to see a lot more of her.

[Featured Image by Cindy Kelly Self/Facebook]