Demi Lovato Talks Nudity And Why It Shouldn’t Be Such A Big Deal

Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity who has been targeted in part two of The Fappening. She is just one of the hundreds of celebrities involved in the nude photo hackings this month. Alleged nude photos of the pop star have surfaced online.

#BODYSAY IS OUT ON @APPLEMUSIC, @SPOTIFY, & GOOGLE PLAY! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 30, 2016 at 9:00pm PDT

According to Gossip Cop, there are two photos of Lovato. In one photo, the singer is seen lying in bed while wearing an Adidas sweatshirt that’s unzipped to show off her cleavage. Lovato can be seen smiling at the camera in the photo. In a second photo, which has circulated around the internet, a faceless woman is seen exposing the lower half of her body. Though it’s claimed to be Lovato, there is no way to confirm the authenticity since the woman’s face has been cropped out.

Demi only spoke out about the first photo and laughed it off on social media, according to the Sun. The singer seemed completely unfazed that nude photos of her have been circulating online.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage. Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before… #vanityfair.”

This isn’t the first time that Demi has been hacked. Back in 2014, nude photos of the “Confident” singer were posted on then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama’s Twitter account after hackers gained access to her phone. This nude photo scandal happened before The Fappening, a massive celebrity hacking scandal that has involved hundreds of female celebrities. The nude photos first originated on platforms like Reddit and 4Chan and were then circulated on social media and some parts of the dark web.

There were also reports in 2013 that someone else was selling nude photos of Lovato. Radar Online cited an inside source who said that someone was shopping around illicit photos of the 24-year-old star.

“These are Demi. The collection I have shown some nude, including face, some including parts of the body Demi is known for – tattoos, butt, chin. Then, I have pictures of her getting rowdy… I can guarantee you these photos are legitimately of Demi.”

As mentioned before, Demi Lovato posed nude for a raw, candid, and spontaneous photo shoot for Vanity Fair back in 2015. Photographer Patrick Ecclesine shot the intimate photos of the singer, who insisted on not wearing clothes or makeup. She also didn’t want the published photos to be retouched.

“How do I embrace this new chapter in my life? How do I really walk the walk?” Lovato said.

“What does it mean to be confident? It means letting go, being authentic, saying I don’t give a f*** and this is who I am. I want to show the side of me that’s real, that’s liberated, that’s free. What if we do a photo shoot where it’s totally raw? Super-sexy, but no makeup, no fancy lighting, no retouching, and no clothing. Let’s do it here, let’s do it now.”

#Grammys ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Demi had the photo shoot done just a day after her great-grandfather Buddy Moore passed away.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the past day, it’s that life is too short,” she added.

In most of the photos published on Vanity Fair’s website, Demi keeps her breasts and vagina covered while showing off some major skin in other parts of her body, such as her bottom.

No makeup, just freckles ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

It’s not impossible to find Demi Lovato hanging out nude and makeup-free on social media. For her new song “Body Say,” she had an impromptu black-and-white nude photo shoot captured inside her hotel room.

And if my body had a say I would come again #BodySay A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 30, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

Lovato also has been posting a series of selfies that show off her natural beauty. She also just shared this topless photo of herself resting a pile of furs. Lovato is “Confident” and it shows.

Mid fitting nap time ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

[Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute]