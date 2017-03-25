‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Posters Equal Excitement Of New ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer

Spider-Man: Homecoming posters have spurred a lot of fresh excitement for the film. Even Spider-Man himself (Tom Holland) took to Twitter to share some of the new artwork. Despite the movie not even hitting theaters until July, any news about the latest reboot of the franchise has caused a lot of interest among fans. The excitement level is even rivaling when the newest Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer hit the net.

The newest incarnation of the web crawler is played by Tom Holland, who briefly appeared in Captain America: Civil War last year. It was a good re-introduction of the character, marking the first time that the Marvel Universe has been able to include him in a film in quite some time. Sony held the rights to the character for years, rolling out three movies that starred Tobey McGuire and two more that starred Andrew Garfield as the lead.

A report by Variety in 2015 explained the deal between Marvel and Sony, noting that it was more of a partnership than Sony simply selling back the rights to the character. The end result was a complete re-casting of the Spider-Man universe, bringing on Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Michael Keaton as The Vulture. As seen in the new Spider-Man trailer above, Robert Downey Jr. has a role as Iron Man in the film.

The three new Spider-Man: Homecoming posters include this latest image of the lead character enjoying some sun near downtown New York City and Stark Tower (now a building for The Avengers). The Marvel Universe has spent the last few years trying to seamlessly crisscross the individual character backstories with each other and this is an example of how several of them call New York home. It’s also a sneaky way for Marvel to reboot a new Spider-Man film franchise while having a box office guarantee like Robert Downey Jr. attached to it.

July 7 marks the movie premiere date, giving a lot of time for the studio to stir up excitement about the movie. With a new Justice League trailer debuting this week and the continued buzz for the Wonder Woman movie premiere, Marvel made a wise decision to steal back some of the interest on social media. While the new Spider-Man: Homecoming posters may not reveal a lot about the storylines that will be used in the reboot, it certainly shows how important New York City is to the comic. The city almost plays a supporting character in that respect.

As a report by Box Office Mojo lays out, the five previous Spider-Man movies have all been blockbusters. Each of the films has grossed more than $200 million domestically, but the total earnings slipped in each of the five movies. The first Tobey McGuire film made about $404 million in the United States alone, compared to the roughly $203 million that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 made with star Andrew Garfield. With Marvel back in control, can Tom Holland surpass those numbers? He certainly has a leg up with Iron Man making a significant appearance.

Bringing the character of Spider-Man back into the fold is important due to his role in the upcoming Avengers movies. In Avengers: Infinity War, Holland will appear alongside many other Marvel characters, including the stars of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The two Infinity War movies are currently filming, combining the last 10 years of the Marvel Universe. For now, though, the three new Spider-Man: Homecoming posters draw a high level of excitement back to New York City, where villains are still committing mayhem.

