Mar-A-Lago Act: Bill To Force Trump To Publish Visitors As He Skips Trip No. 6

The so-called “MAR-A-LAGO Act,” as reported by CNBC, might enjoy the same name of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, but the “MAR-A-LAGO Act” is actually an acronym that stands for “Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act.” Since President Trump calls Mar-a-Lago his “Winter White House,” and has entertained foreign officials there and at other Trump properties, the “MAR-A-LAGO Act” is a bill that targets the Trump administration and seeks to force Trump to disclose the “Winter White House” visitor logs and more.

Democrats want the “MAR-A-LAGO” Act, as reported by Newser, in order for the “MAR-A-LAGO Act” to force Mr. Trump to let the public know exactly who the president is meeting with not only in the White House, but at Mar-a-Lago and in other locations where President Trump conducts business. The “Make Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act” is getting plenty of buzz online, with the “MAR-A-LAGO Act” representing a name that’s not very subtly related to Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Despite the hopes of Democrats hoping for the “MAR-A-LAGO Act” to pass, the bill more than likely will not make it past Mr. Trump’s GOP-controlled Senate. The “MAR-A-LAGO Act” seeks to bring more clarity to people who visit President Trump at the White House, and seeks to emulate former President Obama’s practice of making White House visitor logs public, so that the public can know exactly who had business dealings or contact with the White House.

With controversy over visitors who have appeared at Mar-a-Lago, along with the estimated high costs related to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago weekend visits, President Trump is making news for remaining in Washington, D.C. this weekend, as reported the Sun Sentinel. Other reports claim President Trump is golfing in Virginia this weekend. Mr. Trump would have taken trip No. 6 to Mar-a-Lago if he had decided to make another trip to Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

The “MAR-A-LAGO Act,” as reported by Raw Story, would reveal “Winter White House” visitors of President Trump, such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Reactions to the “MAR-A-LAGO Act” from social media can be read below.

The presidential visits to Mar-a-Lago, as reported by WPEC, have happened five times since President Trump took office. Mr. Trump has owned Mar-a-Lago for more than 30 years and is expected to visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump attended Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015, in Palm Beach, Florida.

