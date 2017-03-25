‘DanMachi’ Season 2 Confirmed: What’s Known So Far Amidst Sword Oratoria Release

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?, better known as DanMachi, has gained a loyal following since the series debuted back in 2013. Over the last few years, DanMachi has become one of anime’s biggest upstart franchises, with a plethora of merchandise and millions of fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of its critically-acclaimed anime adaptation.

The first season of DanMachi ended its run after just 13 episodes, and it left fans wanting more. The anime, based on the events of the original light novels that the series is based on, has been received warmly by critics and fans alike, mainly due to its seamless combination of shounen and shoujo elements. Since the first season ended, however, fans of DanMachi have demanded more, and recently, it appears that fans’ wishes would indeed be granted.

A previous Inquisitr report has outlined what is essentially DanMachi‘s second season. While the new installment of the anime has been received positively by fans, the new series, which is set to debut this coming April 14, is not really part of the main story’s canon. Instead, it would depict the events of Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria, a side story that features the exploits of the Sword Princess, Aiz Wallenstein, a Level 5 swordsman and the unrequited love of the franchise’s main character, Bell Cranel.

DanMachi: Sword Oratoria would feature 12 episodes, as stated in the upcoming anime’s official page in MyAnimeList. The actual date for the anime’s run has not been confirmed as of date, however. While Sword Oratoria is a highly-anticipated release, some avid fans of Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? are a bit disappointed that the upcoming series would not continue the story’s canon.

The fact that the next season of the anime is a side story is especially aggravating for numerous fans, many of whom are eagerly awaiting the events that immediately followed the final episode of the first season. DanMachi Season 1 only featured 13 episodes during its run, and its finale, while featuring a massive battle that saw Bell defeat an immensely powerful opponent, has managed to get fans all but excited for Season 2.

Nevertheless, this is not to say that Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria would not be a compelling anime to watch. On the contrary, readers of the Sword Oratoria light novels have remarked that the plot of the side story is actually a lot grittier and darker in tone than DanMachi Season 1. Thus, while Bell and Hestia, the franchise’s two most popular characters, would not be appearing much in the upcoming anime, Sword Oratoria would have enough content and intrigue to keep dedicated DanMachi fans hooked.

Overall, the real Season 2 (that is, the official continuation of DanMachi Season 1) still does not have an official release date. Rumors about the continuation of the first season are abounding, with speculations stating that the anime might make its debut sometime in 2017. Considering that Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria is already airing this year, however, these speculations appear to be a bit off.

Keeping in mind the acclaim that Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? has received since its launch back in 2013, however, a follow-up season to the anime’s main plot is all but certain. After all, DanMachi Season 1 ended on the fifth volume of the franchise’s light novels, and the books have already reached their eleventh volume. Thus, content-wise, there seems to be enough to warrant a full follow-up season. The only real question right now is when the anime’s producers would start work on the adaptation of the franchise’s main plot.

[Featured Image by J.C.Staff]