Star-Lord Reunion With Dad Teased In New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Vol. 2 Photo

Peter “Star-Lord” Quill’s father is out of the bag: it’s Ego the Living Planet, played by Kurt Russell. They get father-son bonding time in this new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teaser from Marvel.

Rumors and speculations have been thrown around in the past years regarding who Peter’s father really is after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy. And as IGN has covered it, the various speculations (aka J’son and Mar-Vell as fathers to Peter Quill) have been denied by Director James Gunn as early as November 2015.

Well he’s right on and everything people were saying were wrong. In the end, Peter’s father is Ego the Living Planet and the role will be reprised by actor Kurt Russell, Mashable reports.

Flickering Myth brings the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to the spotlight, featuring what looks like an intense reunion between Peter Quill (played by actor Chris Pratt) and his father Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell).

Chris Pratt has also gone to Instagram to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with a photo of his with his on-screen father, Kurt Russell.

Kurt Russell poses with a fan on the set of #guardiansofthegalaxy vol 2 #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 Click the link in my bio to get tickets now! A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

With Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2 set to release very soon, we’re getting more teasers, trailers, and photos of what to expect in the much-awaited sequel. And after Marvel has gone through all the trouble of keeping any information about Peter’s father, Ego the Living Planet, from leaking, the actor taking the role finally drops a few hints about what he will bring to the table both as a character of his own and as a father to Peter Quill.

In an interview Slash Film, Kurt Russell goes out of his way to talk about his character for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(after being explicitly told not to mention anything about his character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and his much-talked about role as father to the Star-Lord.

Kurt Russell shares:

“…there’s a lot about the character that we want to keep under wraps I guess, and for a certain period of time. But the good part is, he’s no letdown. [Laughs] He has a great, adventurous spirit that he shares with his son. And you know, the idea of being able to find someone that you’ve wanted to see for a long time, and I think the whole thing basically being seen through Peter Quill’s eyes, we can all understand how you’d want to meet your dad, if you didn’t know who your dad was, and you’d heard these things about your father and you’d been told certain things by your mother, and you’re trying to put it together. We all have a tendency to, I think when it comes to parents that are missing, we have a tendency to put them on a pedestal. And Peter is living in that world. But to finally have the opportunity to meet that person, and then begin to compare who they had in mind and what they’re really getting is a lot of what we’re doing.”

In fact, it looks like the father-son relationship that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has created transcends the relationship between Peter Quill and Ego the Living Planet. Kurt shares that even the rapport between him and Chris has developed immensely as they filmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“I was talking with Chris the other day, and I was saying, ‘You know, the really fun part about this is that you and I really get to work together on this movie…’ …He says funny things. We were rehearsing one time and he said, ‘No, I want you as my dad. I want you to be my father.’ You know, it’s fun. They’re all very welcoming and very sweet. And the cool thing about it was, when I did read it and saw the movie, I said, ‘Yeah, I bring the right notes, the right garbage, the right baggage, all of it. I bring the right things.'”

And these kind of stuff that Ego the Living planet is bringing to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set has Kurt Russell excited about the character and universe that was once strangers to him.

“He [Ego the Living Planet] is 360 degrees of a human being. We all are capable of many different emotions and behaviors and thoughts and abilities and the way we sometimes respond to something is just very, it could be very, very different. You can one day feel this way, and the next day, feel that way.”

And while Russell can’t divulge more about whether Peter Quill is his only son or how significant his relationship is with Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he does let the viewers know that like his son, the self-proclaimed Star-Lord, Ego the Living Planet is quite the fighter and has “probably used just about every weapon you could conceive.”

We look forward to what awesomeness Kurt’s character, Ego the Living Planet, will bring to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which will be releasing in UK on April 28, and in the US on May 5.

In the meantime, check out all these amazing posters for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 featuring Star-Lord, Baby Groot, Rocket, Gamora, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, and Ayesha.

