Awesome New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Has The DC Superhero Team Come Together

Throughout the past week, Warner Bros. and the DC Entertainment has been releasing short teaser trailers which were all leading up to today. Each one of the teasers focused on a different member of the DC Comics superhero team until it was time for all of them to unite. A new trailer was set to arrive on Saturday and that is exactly what the fans received as the Justice League did indeed come together to save the world.

On Saturday, the new trailer for Justice League finally dropped and it has been a number of months since the first official trailer. Fans have waited patiently to see what would come next and how this film would differ from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice which did receive a good bit of criticism.

There are some differences noticed in this trailer about the overall theme of the film as a few lighthearted moments and jokes are thrown in. Obviously, the trailer (featured below) does show that Justice League still has an overall dark tone to it and that is one of the things with which fans have had issues.

Director Zack Snyder is hoping that the immense talent of the cast and the storyline will help fans come back to the DC Extended Universe and have them back on their side.

This new trailer for Justice League does show much more than has ever been seen for Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) sets up the plot perfectly by letting Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) know that an attack is already upon them and they have come in the form of the Parademons.

As fans will notice, Superman is absent from the trailer and from the team as a whole after the happenings in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Eagle-eyed viewers of the Justice League trailer will notice that Lois Lane (Amy Adams) does make her appearance known, though, and that means the “Man of Steel” may not be far away.

Oh, and J.K. Simmons makes his first real appearance as Commissioner Gordon and it is awesome.

Here is the official synopsis for Justice League:

“Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

As reported by Superhero Hype, a number of others will appear in the film even though not officially listed in the cast release from Warner Bros. Amber Heard will play Mera, Ciaran Hinds will be Steppenwolf, and Kiersey Clemons does show up as Iris West.

The first Justice League movie is set to hit theaters on Nov. 17 of this year with an incredibly impressive cast. Ben Affleck is joined by Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Risher, Jason Mamoa, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, and many more.

It is blatantly obvious that DC is doing everything imaginable to win over their fans and let them know that they can indeed compete with Marvel in theaters. Well, this will be its first chance since Thor: Ragnarok opens just two weeks earlier in November.

There is little doubt that the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had its troubles and that it hasn’t quite been able to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as of yet. There is still hope and it is clearly obvious that a lot of care and work has gone into the live-action version of the Justice League. Fans of DC Comics could end up changing their minds and may finally be happy with its favorite superheroes thanks to this trailer.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]