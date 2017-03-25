Chris Evans Might Continue As Captain America If Marvel Copy ‘Logan’

Chris Evans has admitted that he might actually continue on as Captain America after the upcoming Avengers films, after it had previously been reported that he would leave the role following production on the blockbusters.

When quizzed about his future as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans admitted that the final decision firmly remains with the studio, while also noting that his current deal will come to an end after Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up. But while Chris Evans might have used this opportunity to depart the franchise and leave the character behind, he’s now admitted that he’s still undecided.

It’s really not up to me. My contract is up. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No more.’

But it was Chris Evans’ next comments that were the most interesting. That’s because the actor took this opportunity to suggest that he’d like to copy the path that Hugh Jackman followed with the character of Wolverine. Clearly Chris Evans was very impressed with Logan, Hugh Jackman’s most recent film as the superhero, which is also due to be his farewell, as he noted that these films just seem to be getting better and better.

I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better.

After making these remarks, Chris Evans then gushed about just how much he loves the character of Captain America, while also insisting that Marvel have the perfect set-up in place to continue to make great movies.

[Captain America]’s a character I love, and [Marvel]’s a factory that really knows what they’re doing. The system is sound, over there. They make great movies. If they weren’t kicking out quality, I’d have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold. And like I said, I love the character.

Chris Evans then went on to once again reiterate that the decision is firmly up to Marvel Studios, while also insisting that he’d be “open” to returning as long as the two parties were able to “engage” in their discussions as they figure out where to next take the character. Especially since he is already feeling a little bit of doubt about leaving the role.

The only reason it would end is ’cause my contract is up. After Avengers 4, my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I’d be open to it. I love the character. It’s almost like high school. You certainly always look to senior year, and then, all of a sudden, senior year happens and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready to go.’ It’s tough thinking about not playing the guy.

Chris Evans was quizzed by Collider about his future as Captain America while out promoting his turn in the drama Gifted. Doubts had been raised about whether Chris Evans would return because of comments he made during his recent interview with Esquire, as the piece included a passage that made it sound as though he’d already made up his mind about not returning.

Settling in on the couch, he groans. Evans explains that he’s hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red- white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract.

After making his debut as Captain America in The First Avenger back in 2011, Chris Evans has since reprised the role in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War, while he’ll do so again in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, plus he also made cameos in both Thor: The Dark World and Ant-Man, too.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]