‘Lucifer’ Season 2 Finale: Schedule Changed; Current Season Trimmed

There’s still roughly a whole month before Lucifer Season 2 returns following its hiatus, but instead of seeing more of Tom Ellis’ charming character, it’s actually the opposite. Season 2 has been cut short from the previous 22 episodes down to 18.

What this means is that Lucifer Season 2’s finale will come sooner now that the Fox series has been cut short. The four remaining episodes will serve as stand-alone episodes that will air in the fall, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

TV Line first reported in December that Lucifer co-showrunner Idly Modrovich confirmed the standalone episodes. On Thursday, co-showrunner Joe Henderson explained via a series of Twitter posts that the four episodes will focus more on the characters and that they will be part of Season 3. Moreover, Henderson stated that Season 2 was originally designed to have 18 episodes, but they had created four more without knowing when it will air, until now.

“We designed this season to be an 18-episode arc because we originally were going to be 18 episodes. But then we got four more! Surprise! So we decided to create four episodes that let us play around a bit. Dig deeper into the character stories, play with format a bit, etc.”

We didn't know whether they'd air this season or next until now. Now we do. So bad news is you need to wait for them. And I know that sucks. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 23, 2017

Fans were a bit worried when Lucifer Season 2 was cut short, thinking that there will be no closure after the finale. However, Henderson made it clear that the move will not affect how the current season will wrap up. The co-showrunner even described the end to be “crazy awesome.” In addition, the writers have also explained that the four episodes allowed them to “do some cool stuff.”

It remains to be seen which part of Season 3 these four standalone episodes of Lucifer will air, but according to the Lucifer Writers Room Twitter account, the episodes will be “strategically released” throughout the third season.

With this switch in the schedule, Lucifer Season 2 will conclude on May 29. There’s also the big question on just how many episodes there will be in Season 3. When the third season was officially confirmed, Fox stated that 22 episodes have been ordered for the series.

It remains unclear if the 22 episodes for Season 3 will include the four standalone episodes or not. If it’s the latter, it would mean that the next season of Lucifer could have 26 episodes. What’s certain is that fans will see more of Lucifer’s history since Modrovich confirmed that one of the standalone episodes will feature a flashback to the time when Lucifer first arrived in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Lucifer Season 2 returns on May 1, with the episode “Candy Morningstar.” Lucifer decided to leave his family and friends behind and go under the radar following Chloe’s (Lauren German) near-death experience. However, the devil himself will return when an up-and-coming guitarist was found dead, Deadline reported.

Not only that, Lucifer will turn up with a mysterious female companion, who is believed to be Candy Morningstar. Not much is known about this new character, but it is reported that she could make Chloe feel jealous.

Lucifer’s mom, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer), has also come to a realization that Lucifer was deeply hurt by the truth about how Chloe was part of God’s plan. Charlotte may have also found a way on how she can bring her sons back to heaven.

There’s so much anticipation for the returning episode of Lucifer Season 2, especially since Lucifer and Chloe have yet to discuss the kiss and their feelings toward each other. But as seen in the promo, Lucifer seems to be too angry to focus on anything but plotting for revenge.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]