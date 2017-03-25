‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Husband Cole DeBoer On Twitter

Chelsea Houska took to Twitter on Friday night to applaud her husband, Cole DeBoer, for his treatment of her oldest child, daughter Aubree.

Two months after welcoming their first child together, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are juggling the responsibilities that come with a newborn — and the dynamic it creates for the oldest child.

“Cole took Aubree to see Matilda the musical while I’m home with Watson. And it’s times like these I am just SO grateful for that ma,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote to her fans and followers on March 24. “He has not only been amazing to me, but for Aubree…ugh. I’m so lucky.”

While the older child can often feel left out or less important once a new baby arrives, Houska and DeBoer are teaming up to ensure that does not become the case for Aubree and she couldn’t be happier with her step-dad.

“In the words of Aubree, ‘It feels like we’ve just always had Cole.’ He has always treated her as his own [and] I will forever be thankful to him,” she added.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot in October of last year after the reality star confirmed her pregnancy to fans on her official website. As fans may recall, Houska previously planned to wait until after she and DeBoer said their “I dos,” but ultimately, she walked down the aisle as a pregnant bride. Then, just three months later, her son Watson arrived.

Chelsea Houska shares daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, and for years, the couple has been odds with one another over Lind’s child support requirements and his custody requests.

Although Chelsea Houska has experienced ongoing drama with Lind on Teen Mom 2, her relationship with DeBoer has been thriving ever since they met at a gas station near her home in 2014.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she recalled during a 2015 interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” she continued, “and he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea Houska also spoke of the bond between DeBoer and her daughter.

“He’s so good with [Aubree], and I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy,” she added.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcomed their first child together, son Watson, in January of this year and soon, they may welcome a couple more children.

Last year, months before revealing she was expecting her second child, the Teen Mom 2 star spoke to People Magazine about her future plans for more kids with DeBoer. At the time, Houska claimed she was hoping for three more.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska has not said anything more in regard to having additional children since the interview.

