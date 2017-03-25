Dubai World Cup 2017 Results: Winners, Full Payouts For Saturday’s $10M Race

The Dubai World Cup 2017 results are almost in, and anyone looking for the full list of payouts and order of finish can find it right here.

As many had expected, the world’s top horse — Arrogate — won the 2017 Dubai World cup. Gun Runner came in second place and Neolithic rounded out the top three.

The full results and payouts of the 2017 Dubai World Cup can be found below.

Going into Saturday’s race, all eyes were on the horse considered to be the best in the world, Arrogate. As Forbes noted, the winner of the Pegasus World Cup was on quite a streak heading into the 2017 Dubai World Cup and came into the race as the far-and-away favorite.

“Unknown a year ago, Arrogate smashed onto the racing scene with a record-setting performance in the Grade I, $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga last August, which he won by 13 1/2 lengths. He followed up that freakish performance with a game half-length win in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita in November, then kept his winning streak intact with a 4 3/4 victory in the Pegasus World Cup.” “In his seven lifetime races, Arrogate has earned more than $11 million, and his owners, Juddmonte Farms, hope to pad that total with a win in Saturday’s Dubai World Cup.”

Bob Baffert, Arrogate’s trainer, said he believes the horse has what it takes to defeat a strong field.

“This will be his toughest test,” Baffert told UPI. “But he’s a big, strong horse and if he shows up and runs his race, he wins it.”

Arrogate to star in Dubai World Cup – https://t.co/GjOU8zTz0s https://t.co/G5UwjQ782g — Dubai Newswire (@dubainewswire) March 25, 2017

Even before the 2017 Dubai World Cup results and payouts were in, Baffert had some very lofty comparisons for Arrogate — another recent horse that he trained.

“I think him and American Pharoah, they’re the two best I’ve trained,” Baffert said via the Guardian. “They’re just superior animals, when they bring their A game, nothing can get near them, they’re that good. American Pharoah got beat [by Keen Ice in the 2015 Travers Stakes] when he brought his B game.”

Baffert added that Arrogate had some challenges, including a long walk from the barn to the opening gates.

“That walk really changes things because our horses aren’t used to it,” Baffert told the Guardian. “So far he’s handled everything well and I haven’t seen anything that tells me he’s not going to run his race.”

In the end, the walk didn’t do much to hamper Arrogate in his win.

Baffert also entered the race looking for a win with Hoppertunity, who finished third in the 2016 Dubai World cup.

“He always gets a piece of it,” Baffert said of Hoppertunity. “We’re hoping that one of these days, he gets the whole enchilada.”

The 2017 Dubai World Cup full results and payouts have interest beyond just the betting world. UPI noted the race has “grown from an ambitious vision to the premier night of racing anywhere in the world,” and is now seen as a major prelude to the 2017 Kentucky Derby in May.

Viewers got a chance to see some of the horses making a Run for the Roses, with the $2 million Group 2 UAE Derby offering 100 Kentucky Derby points. Those points and a spot in the Kentucky Derby went to Thunder Snow, who won in a thrilling finish.

Thunder Snow edges Epicharis in electrifying renewal of the UAE Derby.https://t.co/l0fVWtwTrG pic.twitter.com/fRLvGngcwi — Horse Racing Nation (@HR_Nation) March 25, 2017

The full 2017 Dubai World Cup results including full payouts can be found here.

[Featured Image by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images]