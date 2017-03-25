Britney Spears’ ‘Seedy’ Sex Tape Never Leaked, Doesn’t Exist [Debunked]

Rumors have been swirling that a Britney Spears sex tape has surfaced on the internet. That would be the latest leak from a celebrity amidst the second part of the Fappening, an ongoing nude photo leak that has affected hundreds of young female entertainers. Britney was supposedly the next victim with a tape showing her gyrating on top of a man — and no they weren’t dancing.

Celebrity gossip website Radar Online claims to have the raunchy sex tape of the pop star. The alleged sex tape was from Spears’ earlier days when she was a little wild and carefree. The site has decided not to publish the tape even though they have seen it. The site also speaks to an insider close to Spears who alleges that she is aware of the tape and she is concerned that it will surface.

“She’s totally mortified and not coping well at all. Every time she thinks she’s finally put the past to bed, something comes back to haunt her! A seedy sex tape is more than she can handle right now!”

The alleged video shows Britney on top of a mystery man and smoking what looks like a joint. This is not the first time that reports of a Britney Spears sex tape have surfaced. Radar Online has been dreaming about this for years. In fact, the rumors go back to 2008, when London reports claimed Britney’s former lover Adnan Ghalib had a sex tape of the singer. According to TMZ, he planned to sue the tabloids that he had plans to release the tape.

Even the Lifetime movie Britney Ever After claimed America’s pop princess made a sex tape with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. According to the movie, the tape got stolen and circulated around Hollywood. The never-before-heard-of-rumor was just one of the many off-key moments in the premiere, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite being two hours long, there was no mention of her childhood, her discovery, or her journey to fame. There was also little attention given to her 2007 breakdown and the reasons behind it. As for the Britney Spears sex tape rumors, it looks like they’re just rumors.

Gossip Cop reported earlier this week that a Britney Spears sex tape does not exist. It was a false claim that was originally reported by the sensationalist tabloid, The National Enquirer. That hasn’t stopped other celebrity gossip blogs from talking about it. Like Radar, others have claimed to have “viewed” the video, but claimed that they don’t own the tape and have no plans to leak it.

The only sexy video that exists is Spears’ new music video for “Slumber Party” featuring Tinashe. The video shows the pop star crawling on top of a long table and drinking milk out of a bowl as her lover watches her. It turns out that Spears is now dating her video hunk, Sam Asghari, 22. Spears has been single since July 2016, when she called it quits with Charlie Ebersol. The two dated for eight months until they decided to break it off.

The 35-year-old mother of two has been getting her groove back. She just returned to the Las Vegas stage after taking a break from her residency at Planet Hollywood. Britney has been spending most of her time with her new beau and her two sons.

She’s also been posting plenty of sexy Instagram clips that show her wearing tiny bikinis and micro-mini dresses. Britney has become notorious for her bikini photos and fashion shows. If you want to see a sexy video of Spears, then you could just check out her music videos or her Instagram account.

