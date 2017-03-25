Google Nexus 7 2017: Andromeda OS, Snapdragon 835, 6GB Of RAM And A QHD Display

Google might be investing heavily in its Pixel brand, but a recent leak involving three new codenames for its upcoming 2017 devices has managed to rekindle rumors of a possible Nexus launch. With two of the leaked codenames, Muskie and Walleye, likely pertaining to the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL, speculations are high that the third cryptic device, codenamed Taimen, might be the latest iteration of Google’s powerhouse and best-selling tablet, the Nexus 7.

Rumors about the Nexus 7 2017 have been emerging steadily over the past few months. While it seemed for a while that Google might abandon the Nexus brand altogether, the demand for a bang-for-your-buck device with formidable internals remain high. Thus, while quite unorthodox considering the company’s current strategies, there is a pretty good chance that the Nexus 7 2017 might still see the light of day sometime this year.

Speculations about the Nexus 7 2017 cover a number of aspects about the rumored device. Among the most notable of these predictions state that the upcoming powerhouse budget tablet would not run Android OS at all, according to a MobiPicker report. Instead, the Nexus 7 2017 is expected to run Google’s new Andromeda OS, a robust new operating system that is designed to be compatible with both Android and Chrome OS applications. Considering that the Nexus 7 features a seven-inch display, the new operating system would have a substantial space to showcase its new features.

As for the device’s internals, rumors are varying, but speculations are high that Google might opt to equip the Nexus 7 with a powerhouse SoC such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Other rumors, however, disagree, stating that the Nexus 7 2017, being a budget device, would most likely ship with an older but still robust Snapdragon 821 processor. If the latter is true, this will enable Google to balance the tablet’s power with its affordable price, which is something that fans of the tech giant would definitely appreciate.

Speculations are also abounding regarding the other specs of the device. Currently, rumors are high that the Nexus 7 2017 would feature around 4GB of RAM, though some speculations state that the upcoming tablet would feature as much as 6GB of memory, according to a GeekReply report. Internal storage-wise, rumors are high that the device would most likely ship with either 32GB or 64GB of flash storage. A memory card slot for expanded memory options is also rumored for the upcoming device.

Considering that the Nexus 7 2017 is a tablet, its display is something that Google would most likely focus on. Previous iterations of the Nexus 7 have been equipped with premium displays, and expectations are high that the 2017 version of the powerhouse tablet would also feature a formidable screen. Rumors about the Nexus 7 2017’s display are abounding, with some stating that the upcoming tablet would feature a Full HD AMOLED 1920×1080 panel and others stating that Google might go the distance and equip the device with a QHD AMOLED 2560×1440 display.

The release date of the Nexus 7 2017 remains unknown at this point, though speculations are high that the tablet might be released sometime during the second half of the year. Considering that the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL would most likely be released around October this year, there is a good chance that the Nexus 7 2017 might also make its highly-anticipated debut around the same time.

Pricing for the Nexus 7 remains unknown, though considering the device’s history, there is a pretty fair chance that the 2017 edition of the popular tablet would be offered at around the $250-$300 range. Otherwise, the tech giant might opt to market the Nexus 7 2017 as a more premium device, in which case the tablet might be offered at a higher price point, possibly around $400-$450. Do take note, however, that these are but rumors. Thus, take this information with a grain of salt.

