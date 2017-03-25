WWE Rumors ‘WrestleMania 33’: Major Spoiler For Shane McMahon vs Styles Revealed

WWE rumors about WrestleMania 33 are running wild as the excitement for the event grows with each passing day. With the Show of Immortals almost here, the information for most of the matches has already been revealed.

One intriguing match that WWE has finalized for the WrestleMania 33 is the Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles. The announcement of this match led to disappointment among several fans who believe that AJ Styles is being wasted in this feud.

Earlier rumors had suggested that Styles would face John Cena, or The Undertaker, or even both. Shinsuke Nakamura was also eager to face Styles, but instead, WWE opted to go ahead with plans involving Shane McMahon.

The forthcoming match will be only the second match for Shane in the past one year. In his last match at WrestleMania 32, he had faced the Undertaker in Hell in the Cell match where he survived the Taker for more than 30 minutes which looked unbelievable for even the most ardent fans.

WWE fans did not buy the premise that Shane could withstand The Deadman for so long and fans are afraid that Shane McMahon vs. Styles match would end up as a repetition of last year’s match.

However, latest WWE rumors suggest that the company has some amazing plans to surprise the fans by bringing a much-loved familiar face to help Shane McMahon in his match against AJ Styles. That person is going to be Daniel Bryan.

It is worth noting that Daniel Bryan was visibly angry when Styles attacked Shane on the SmackDown Live. Later at the end of that episode, Daniel even fired AJ Styles for his action.

On the next episode of SmackDown Live, Daniel told Styles that if it were up to him, Styles would never come back after his unprecedented attack on Shane McMahon.

The tension between the two is visible, and speculations are growing that Daniel will interfere in the match and help Shane win it. WWE fans are eager to see Bryan in the ring, but due to his medical condition, a full-fledged match is never going to happen.

A momentary deciding intervention in a match is the best that WWE can offer to its fans. This will also provide WWE the much-needed opportunity to bring a face turn for AJ Styles.

AJ Styles has had a successful year as a heel but despite his best efforts has not been able to generate enough boos from the fans. Fans still love him, and the most reasonable thing for WWE seems to turn him into a face.

WWE rumors also suggest that company has plans for Roman Reigns to compete against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 for WWE Universal Championship, but there are currently no plans for the Championship, as reported by SportsKeeda.

Bray Wyatt is almost certain to retain his title against Orton at the WrestleMania 33 and company would need a strong babyface to challenge The Eater of Worlds after WrestleMania 33.

AJ styles can be a perfect challenger for the Championship and his victory from the Royal Rumble next year to the Championship at Mania would make a great story for AJ Styles and the WWE Championship.

Daniel Bryan’s intervention in the Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles match will give WWE a perfect opportunity to give fans everything they want. It will ensure Daniel’s in-ring presence at WrestleMania 33 and at the same time aid in a face turn for AJ Styles.

AJ Styles had lost his debut Mania match against Jericho and a second loss will lead to fans throwing their weight behind Styles. It will also result in a great shocking moment for fans which will help WWE in making the upcoming event a success.

Do you want to see Daniel Bryan help Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]