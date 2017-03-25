‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Secretly Dating Hockey Player For Weeks

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa has been secretly dating Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson, a source has revealed to multiple publications.

Christina El Moussa has been seeing Nate Thompson for at least four weeks, E! News reported Friday. The Flip or Flop star was spotted Wednesday in the stands of the Anaheim Ducks game against the Edmonton Oilers, sparking rumors that Christina El Moussa was on a date with one of the several men accompanying her to the game.

According to E! News, the men spotted with Christina El Moussa are “buddies” of Nate Thompson. The Flip or Flop star has been to multiple games this season for the Anaheim Ducks, and the pair has been spotted at multiple events in the past three months together. Included in those events was the recent Lady Ducks fashion show, a charity event where Nate Thompson shared an Instagram picture of a group of friends that included Christina El Moussa.

It's for the Kids #LDfashionshow #CHOC A post shared by Nate Thompson (@nthompson44) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Not only has E! News reported the new relationship, but Us Weekly also reported that the relationship is much more than a friendship. The publication cited an unnamed source, claiming that Christina El Moussa is extremely excited about the budding relationship.

“She’s very into him and [the relationship is] super new.”

A representative for the 32-year-old Flip or Flop star has said the two are “just friends,” according to Us Weekly. “Christina is single, and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” Cassandra Zebisch — a representative for El Moussa — said.

Christina El Moussa is getting ~hot and heavy~ with hockey star Nate Thompson https://t.co/6zHOdXATyI pic.twitter.com/1pH9yL8yA9 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) March 25, 2017

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa filed for divorce in January 2017. At the time, both stars of the HGTV reality show were reportedly dating other individuals. Flip or Flop contractor Gary Anderson and Christina El Moussa were linked together while Tarek was dating the former couple’s nanny Alyssa Logan. Neither relationship survived, however.

Despite their irreconcilable differences, Tarek and Christina El Moussa maintain a relationship due to co-parenting their six-year-old daughter Taylor and 16-month-old son Brayden. At an event last week, Christina El Moussa told E! News that she and fellow Flip or Flop star Tarek have noticed no negative impact on their children despite the divorce.

“Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We’re doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great… The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives. Taylor is amazing. She’s feisty and funny. She’s a very sweet, loving girl.”

The marital problems for Christina and Tarek El Moussa first were reported last summer. The issues began for the Flip or Flop stars when Tarek El Moussa left his Yorba Linda, California, home with a handgun in his backpack, forcing Christina to call the police on him. Reportedly, the couple was arguing prior to Tarek’s explosive exit from the home.

Speculation about Flip or Flop’s future has been ongoing since December due to the situation surrounding its stars, according to Hollywood Life. Despite the rumors floating around the series, Flip or Flop Season 7 episodes were being filmed in March according to the article.

While uncertainly remains around the original Flip or Flop series, HGTV has announced five new spinoffs will premier in 2017 based on the hit show. The new Flip or Flop shows will focus on couples in Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]