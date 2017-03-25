iPad Pro 2: April/September 2017 Release Date, Latest Specs, Rumors And More

Apple Inc. might have just released its most recent tablet, the affordable but rather underwhelming 2017 iPad, but interest in the tech giant’s powerhouse series, the iPad Pro 2, remain high. With the first of the tech giant’s rumored four-pronged tablet strategy already being released, all eyes are turned to new rumors and speculations about Apple’s upcoming flagship tablets for 2017, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 and the never-before-seen 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Official details about the three new iPad Pro devices are scarce, with information about the tablets mostly coming from rumors and leaks about the upcoming flagship devices. So far, rumors are quite unanimous that the iPad Pro series would debut with three screen sizes this year, with the current 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch variants getting a refresh with upgraded internals and a 10.5-inch iPad Pro debuting as the Cupertino-based tech giant’s halo tablet, according to a TechRadar report.

'Apple iPad Pro 2' Latest News & Updates: New Models To Watch Out In June https://t.co/ClfMIOaOj4 pic.twitter.com/x4GyW8jhUY — Apple News (@Apple_iNewsroom) March 25, 2017

While the upgrades to the 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 are quite easy to predict, the features of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro are a little bit more challenging to speculate on. Nevertheless, recent rumors have stated that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro would feature a new design that would carry several design cues from the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, which is expected to be revealed sometime this September.

Among the notable features of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is an advanced bezel-free Retina Display, which would enable the device to have the same footprint as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 despite being equipped with a significantly larger screen. Apart from this, rumors are also high that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro would feature an embedded Home Button and Touch ID sensor, which would give the device a clean, button-free surface on the front.

The iPad Pro 2 series for 2017 is speculated to feature Apple’s most advanced mobile chip to date, the rumored A10X chip, an upgraded iteration of the tech giant’s current flagship mobile processor, the A10 Fusion. While the existence of the processor has not been officially confirmed by Apple, previous leaks have emerged featuring what appears to be the benchmark scores of the upcoming mobile processor. According to a TrustedReviews report, the Apple A10X chip is rumored to have earned an impressive 4,236 single-core score and a very formidable 6,588 multi-core score in Geekbench benchmark tests.

Apart from a new processor, Apple is also rumored to be working on the Apple Pencil 2, an improved iteration of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s highly-acclaimed stylus. Rumors about the accessory have been pretty consistent, with speculations stating that the Apple Pencil 2 would feature a magnet that would allow the tool to be attached to the side of the iPad Pro 2, as well as a shirt clip that would enable users to clip the stylus to their shirt pockets.

Perhaps most interesting about the iPad Pro 2, however, would be its official release date this 2017. Recent rumors have stated that Apple would not be holding a special event for the launch of its new tablet devices this March. As it turned out, such speculations were only partly accurate, as they were only valid for the recently-released 2017 iPad, not the upcoming iPad Pro 2 series.

Recent speculations, however, state that the iPad Pro 2 series might be unveiled sometime in April at the Steve Jobs Theater in the tech giant’s Apple Park campus. Others, on the other hand, are predicting that the iPad Pro 2 would be launched sometime in September instead, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and the highly-anticipated iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. These rumors, however, remain unconfirmed as of date, so do take these rumors with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lam/ Getty Images]