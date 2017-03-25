‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Dying To Be Thin? What Is Really Going On With The Pills?

Lisa Rinna’s pill popping ways are taking over her life – and her friends are worried what might happen if she doesn’t get help. What’s really going on behind the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ shocking addiction?

According to Radar Online, Rinna revealed she puts Xanax in her drinks on recent episode of RHOBH. She even took out a huge bag of the pills in front of the cameras. The incident left everyone wondering why Rinna, who is the mom of two gorgeous daughters with actor Harry Hamlin, would take so many pills.

A friend of the reality star claims that Rinna is “pounding the pills to stay extremely skinny!” The source doesn’t believe Rinna has a problem but her fellow RHOBH costars don’t feel the same way. Celebrity Insider reports that Kim Richards, who has been feuding with Rinna all season, recently slammed her for not eating enough.

“If Lisa ate a slice of bread, she might be a happier person,” Richards shared.

Oh Hi. Going from this to the NYC blizzard tomorrow. ???? #ILOVELA

It isn’t clear if Rinna really does have a problem with prescription drugs, but her actions on RHOBH this season have been filled with questionable behavior. According to Us Magazine, Rinna fought with Dorit Kemsley during the group trip to Hong Kong and even accused her of using cocaine in the restroom.

The drama-filled trip started to go downhill when the ladies gathered for a special dinner. Eileen Davidson, Rinna, Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Eden Sassoon, and Lisa Vanderpump were all in attendance when the topic of discussion turned to Kemsley’s apology to Girardi.

Kemsley told the women that she didn’t remember everything she said about Kim Richards and her struggles with alcohol. In response, Rinna was incredulous that Kemsley couldn’t recall her comments, even though she pulled a similar stunt during the panty-gate earlier this season.

????????????????☕️

Things got even more awkward when Rinna asked Kemsley if she thought her husband was lying. Richards couldn’t believe what she was hearing and asked Rinna how she could talk about someone’s husband in front of the cameras, especially considering how Rinna is ultra-sensitive about Hamlin. Lisa Rinna fired back by saying that Kemsley has nothing to worry about if she trusts her husband, no matter what he may have seen during Girardi’s wardrobe malfunction.

For Girardi, the whole panty-gate scandal has created a lot of drama with her husband, Tom. “Making me out to be a f**king slut or a whore or trying to seduce someone’s husband – it was at my expense, and I’m the one who has to live through that,” she told everyone.

A few Chicks hanging out on a junk boat in Hong Kong…….#RHOBH Tonight! ????????

Kemsley never thought about how the scandal was hurting Girardi’s home life and promptly apologized for her comments. Instead of diffusing the situation, however, the apology only escalated it. Davidson tried to step in and calm everyone down but her tactics backfired when she mentioned Girardi’s daughter.

“Don’t ever bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed!” Girardi said. “Don’t ever talk about my kid again! Shut the f**k up!”

Girardi’s outburst shocked everyone in the room and left her in tears. The reality star then lamented that none of her co-stars understood what she was dealing with in her family life.

The evening ended when Rinna asking Kemsley if she used cocaine with her friends at a recent dinner party she hosted at her home. The conversation will continue next week and it doesn’t look like the drama is going to cool down anytime soon.

Fans can watch Rinna stir up more drama when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

