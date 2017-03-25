‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers for March 27: Tripp’s Real Dad, Dario Admits Love

Days of our Lives promises an episode full of drama for Monday March 27, 2017, where one of Salem citizens will confess his love, and another takes desperate measures. But the biggest spoiler released by Soap Hub reveals in its Days of our Lives spoilers Tripp will find out who his real dad is.

Blood is Thicker Than Water

Steve has always had an eye for the truth. Steve suspects that he fathered a child with Ava, and that Tripp is his son. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry,Steve and Tripp do a paternity test to find out if Steve’s feelings are more than a hunch, and find out that Trip is indeed Steve’s son.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the path is now open for the two to bond. However, there are still some hurdles to overcome. For one, everyone still believes that Steve killed Ava, Tripp’s mom, because he took the blame for his son Joey. Steve is still trying to keep that secret and continues to lie to his new found son, even filling him on details of her death later this week on Days of our Lives. This will cause a rift between father and son, and Tripp’s new half-brother Joey. Still not satisfied by the answers his dad gives him, spoilers reveal that Tripp starts to try and find out more information about his mother’s death.

Dario Bares His Soul

Dario has been falling for Abigail for a while now. Days of our Lives viewers will have noticed their dance lessons, and how he has always been there for Abigail through it all, even helping her to find Chad and Gabi when they were stuck in the cold room.

However, when Abigail was unconscious in hospital, the reality of his feelings for her hit him hard as the thought of losing her was too much for him. Especially if he had to lose Abigail without ever having told her that he loves her. Dario realizes that he has no choice but to confess his feelings to her.

Celeb DirtyLaundry reveals in their Days of our Lives spoilers that Dario mans up and bares his soul to Abigail.

“He’ll pour out his heart and suggest that he’s developed intense feelings for her. Dario knows Abigail is a married woman, but he can’t help loving her. Since Chad (Billy Flynn) was honest with Gabi (Camila Banus), Dario believes he owes Abigail some honesty as well.”

Abigail’s reaction? She is shocked and his confession sets about putting a series of events into motion. How will this affect her relationship with Chad, especially since he came clean about his feelings for Gabi not too long ago?

Jade Takes Cry For Help Too Far

As if Joey doesn’t have enough drama of his own, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Jade is a bottomless pit of neediness. Having recently discovered that Joey pays more attention to her when she is in need of help, she decides to pursue that route to get noticed. Joey told Jade that she needs to be able to take her own painkillers, and to learn to take the proper dosage because he will not always be around to help her.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the spoiler states that he tells Jade to “be careful with her painkillers.” Jade does not heed his advice and in fact does the complete opposite in an attempt to draw Joey even closer. Jade in fact starts to abuse her pain medications which inevitably leads to an overdose.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Joey is not stupid and realizes Jade’s scheme. However, Days viewers may be surprised to learn that nearly losing her life is not enough warning for Jade. In fact, Jade will still be spinning Joey even tighter into her web.

