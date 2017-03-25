Even Heather Morris’ ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Don’t Think She Should Be On ‘DWTS’ [Video]

Heather Morris’ stint on Dancing With the Stars has been causing controversy for weeks ever since it was announced the former professional dancer would be joining Season 24, and now even one of her former Glee co-stars is admitting he thinks she has an unfair advantage.

Heather’s former co-star on the Fox show Chord Overstreet was recently quizzed about Morris’s Dancing With the Stars stint in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, where Chord admitted that he believes Heather does, in fact, have an unfair advantage due to her past training as a dancer.

Chord revealed when asked by the outlet if he’s been watching Heather on DWTS this season that he needs to “check his TiVo and get on that” to catch up with how Morris performed during the Season 24 premiere on March 20, after which Overstreet then admitted that he wasn’t sure the actress being on the show was fair to her fellow contestants.

“I mean, she’s such a great dancer,” Chord said of Heather during the red carpet interview. “I don’t know how fair that is…”

But while it sounds like Chord is agreeing with fans claiming Heather has an unfair advantage on the show, Overstreet admitted that he’ll still be cheering his former Glee co-star on nonetheless.

Morris’s appearance on DWTS has notably caused a whole lot of controversy with fans ever since she was announced as a contestant on the show, as Heather already has a number of professional dancing jobs under her belt.

Heather Morris appeared as a backing dancer for Beyonce during a number of live performances and also appeared as a dancer in the 2008 movie Bedtime Stories before finding success on Glee alongside Overstreet.

The latest accusations from high-profile stars claiming Morris is too qualified for DWTS comes after daytime talk show host Wendy Williams actually launched a campaign to have Heather kicked off Dancing With the Stars Season 24 and replaced on her show earlier this week.

“Kick Heather [Morris] off the show. Admit to us, the people, that you were wrong to bring her on,” Wendy said of what Dancing With the Stars should do in response to the backlash from some fans claiming that Morris’s appearance on DWTS was unfair due to her dancing experience, suggesting Heather should be asked to leave and replaced by comedian and actress Wanda Sykes.

“They’ve never had an invited guest [Morris] kicked off the show because the crowd resoundingly said that they are too good to even be on the show,” Wendy continued of Heather, urging fans to complain to DWTS producers about Morris being on the dancing series because she’s “too qualified.”

As of yet, Dancing With the Stars has not responded to Williams’ plea to have Heather replaced, though DWTS producers have defended casting Morris in recent days.

Admitting that Heather does have an advantage on DWTS, but not one that’s unfair to her fellow contestants, Dancing With the Stars producer Ashley Edens hit back at viewers claiming Morris being on the show was fair casting to Hollywood Reporter.

“Does she have an advantage? Yeah. Is it unfair? No.” Ashley said earlier this month, defending Morris appearing on the ABC show this season. “She has never had a ballroom lesson. She’s never partner danced. That is a skill in and of itself.”

Heather’s other former Glee co-star Naya Rivera also defended her heading to the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars Season 24 prior to Chord’s confessions, while also noting that another of the Glee cast, Amber Riley, won the show in 2013.

“When I saw the news I was so excited,” Rivera said of her former on-screen love interest heading to DWTS in an interview with People. “I definitely am going to be rooting for her and watching like I was with Amber,” she added of Morris.

“I’m not worried about her because she’s a fantastic performer and a great dancer. I think she’s going to bring so much fun to the show. I’m excited!” continued Rivera of Morris, telling the outlet that she wants to see Heather incorporate some of the moves she learned as a professional dancer into her DWTS routines with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

What do you think of Chord Overstreet admitting that he believes Heather Morris has an unfair advantage on Dancing With the Stars?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]