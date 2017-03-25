Brad Pitt In Love Again? He Is Finally Ready To Move On From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is adjusting well to life as a single man. In the midst of his divorce with Angelina Jolie, the Allied star is reconnecting with former friends and slowly recovering his old social life. Is he ready to start dating again?

AOL reports that Pitt is not ready to enter the dating world just yet. Although he is sparking up old friendships, he’s keeping his social life fairly low-key. “He often has friends over,” an insider shared. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Pitt has also been going to the gym more often and losing a few pounds as a result. Now that he is in the best shape he’s been in years, the actor is on the verge of finally moving on from Jolie. Whether or not that means he’ll find love in the near future is another question.

It’s been over six months since Jolie filed for divorce. The split has been very rough on both sides but is starting to look up. Pitt has reportedly re-opened communication with Jolie and they are slowly building a better relationship.

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it,” the source explained. “This is a work in progress.”

The change in Pitt’s attitude happened after Jolie agreed to keep their divorce out of the public spotlight. The decision to hire a private judge relieved a lot of stress for Pitt and allowed them both to concentrate on what’s best for their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

“He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore,” an insider stated. “He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that.”

The couple’s children are their top priority moving forward. According to International Business Times, Brad Pitt wants a normal life for his kids and doesn’t want them growing up in complete isolation. To help them deal with the divorce drama, Pitt has revamped his backyard in Los Feliz into a park. The actor hopes his kids will use the space to play with friends and have fun.

Pitt and Jolie have not finalized their divorce. The two are still fighting over the custody of their six children. Jolie originally requested full custody of the kids while Pitt is seeking joint custody. There’s no telling how the custody battle will shake out, but it sounds like Pitt and Jolie are on the road to reaching an agreement. For their children’s sake, we can only hope that happens sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, People reports that Pitt is also picking up a new hobby. The actor has taken up sculpting in the wake of his heated divorce. Along with spending time with his kids, the new hobby has been keeping the actor very busy. He’s also working hard on his next line of movies, some of which he’s producing and others he is acting.

“He seems much happier,” a source concluded.

Pitt hasn’t said anything about the possibility of him dating again. Until his divorce with Jolie is officially settled, it doesn’t sound like the World War Z star is ready to throw himself into a relationship. Of course, the two-time Sexiest Man Alive might surprise us all and find love in the coming months.

Jolie has not commented on the rumors surrounding Pitt’s newfound social life. With their divorce in the hands of a private judge, it might be a while before we learn any new details about their case.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]