Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Welcome A Baby Boy, How They Kept Him Secret For Days

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne are the proud parents of a baby boy.

In fact, the baby is nearly four days old, according to reports. It has been revealed that the former Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge gave birth to her first child in secret last Wednesday.

The UK’s Daily Mail reports Cheryl had a baby boy last week in a private ward at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, with One Direction singer Liam Payne, right by her side.

After months of not saying a word and letting the bump do all the talking, new father Liam announced their new baby news on Saturday.

Next to a photo of himself holding his new son, Liam’s Instagram caption began, “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless…wow!”

The 23-year-old added, “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world. it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”

Referring to Cheryl, Liam gushed, “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.”

“We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!” He concluded.

Liam’s Twitter bio has since been changed to read that he was the happiest man alive.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ???? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Over at Cheryl’s Instagram, the euphoric mood was also evident.

“On Wednesday 22nd March,” the new mother captioned the same photo. “Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.”

“Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts,” Cheryl went on. “We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever,” she finished.

As news of Cheryl and Liam’s new baby son spread online, One Direction fans — known as Directioners — trended #congratsLiamandCheryl as the number one topic on Twitter for hours.

Thousands of fans left congratulatory messages at the respective Instagrams of the new parents.

Anyone following Liam and Cheryl’s journey, will know Liam met Cheryl when he was only 14 when he first auditioned for the X Factor in 2009. When judges put him together with fellow contestants, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, the five went on to become Direction.

The lovebirds reportedly started dating in early December 2015, when Cheryl was still divorcing her second husband of 18 nonths, French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

With a divorce granted in January 2016, Cheryl and Liam went public with their romance last February, weeks after Cheryl announced her split from Fernandez-Versini. Then, the twosome moved in together in April 2016.

Son direction! It's a boy! https://t.co/bp5pHl0PcA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 25, 2017

Cheryl’s baby bump debuted just before Christmas when she attended a Christmas Concert in London in last November. That shock showing pre-empted months of growing pregnancy rumors.

In the months between then and now, Cheryl’s mother was seen shopping at Mothercare.

Liam and Cheryl were spotted out and about with the brunette beauty always wearing some of coat, which of course only intensified rumors.

The 33-year-old Geordie star then revealed went fully public with her pregnancy with at a L’Oreal photoshoot earlier this year.

Cheryl’s romance with Liam is her third serious relationship. After a courtship with h footballer Ashley Cole in 2004, the couple married in 2006, and divorced in 2010.

Moving past minor relationships, the starlet met Fernandez-Versini in 2013, marrying him after a bizarrely short three month romance.

Post-divorce, Cheryl has become a one-name star. Now that she and Liam are the clearly delighted parents of a new baby boy, any bets on how long before they get married?

Make your predictions in comments below.

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole welcome baby boy https://t.co/sXJRGaHtNG — billboard (@billboard) March 25, 2017

[Featured Image By Venturelli/Getty Images]