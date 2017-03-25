4chan Vs. Shia LaBeouf’s ‘He Will Not Divide Us’

Remember when Shia LaBeouf was arrested at his own anti-Donald Trump protest in New York City during Trump’s inauguration in January? It turns out his interactive installation called “He Will Not Divide Us” is still a thing, just like Shia LaBeouf promised.

Shia LaBeouf, who’s better known for his publicity stunts – such as wearing a paper bag over his head with the line, “I am not famous anymore” at a film festival – is moving He Will Not Divide Us to Europe, after 4chan users declared a war against LaBeouf’s anti-Donald Trump art project in the U.S.

Shia LaBeouf and fellow He Will Not Divide Us organizers released a press release this week, saying that “events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist.”

Shia LaBeouf was, of course, referring to a series of incidents staged by 4chan users and other Trump supporters in the United States, where they messed with the He Will Not Divide Us flag.

The He Will Not Divide Us project is now moving to Liverpool, the U.K. and, as Shia LaBeouf has previously promised, will remain there for four years during Trump’s presidential term. But 4chan users and Trump supporters already announced their plans to tear down the flag in the heart of Liverpool. And it might all end up on a 24/7 live stream of the He Will Not Divide Us project, which was adopted by the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology in the U.K. city.

This is the fourth time Shia LaBeouf had to move his He Will Not Divide Us art installation, and every time the actor promised it would remain at a certain location for the next four years of the Trump presidency.

Trump supporters and Shia LaBeouf critics created a new board on 4chan discussing He Will Not Divide Us. While there is speculation that the HWNDU flag has been mounted on the roof of a five-story building that is equipped with CCTV cameras, there might be a way to get away with a crime.

Some 4chan users have suggested sending drones equipped with knives to cut down the He Will Not Divide Us flag. If that happened, Shia LaBeouf would have to once again look for a new location for his anti Trump installation.

Other 4chan users went as far as suggesting attaching a green paint bomb to the drone, while there were also those who said it would be a good idea to get roof access for the building and replace the He Will Not Divide Us flag with their own. In fact, 4chan users have experience with replacing Shia LaBeouf’s HWNDU flag with their own pro-Trump things.

The third installation of He Will Not Divide Us, which was in Tennessee, was replaced with a pro-Trump t-shirt and MAGA hat. And the whole thing was captured on the stream, according to Breitbart.

Interestingly, Shia LaBeouf never revealed the exact location of the He Will Not Divide Us installation in Tennessee, but 4chan users and Trump supporters managed to take it down in less than 48 hours.

According to Page Six reports, 4chan users had to go on quite a journey to find the He Will Not Divide Us installation in Tennessee. The tedious process of finding the anti-Trump installation included “studying planes flying over the flag,” taking note of flight times and even studying “the sun and star patterns behind the flag.”

But they apparently narrowed down the area for the He Will Not Divide Us installation when Shia LaBeouf posted a picture in a local diner.

