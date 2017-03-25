Charlie Hunnam Talks ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spinoff

Charlie Hunnam’s character in the Sons of Anarchy series, Jax, was infamously killed off at the end of the show, but Hunnam is looking forward to finding out what happened to the rest of the characters in the world of Sons of Anarchy when the Mayans MC spinoff starts, which was ordered to series by FX late last year.

Just Jared reported that Hunnam previously said he’d be happy to reprise his role as Jax on the series, admitting that he is “excited” about anything showrunner Kurt Sutter becomes involved with, gushing that Sutter is a “phenomenal writer and has such a unique voice and vision.”

“I obviously got to know very, very well the world of California motorcycle clubs and I just think it’s a very rich, vital, exciting world. I think that the idea is that they’re going to focus on Mayans, so it’s exciting. I’ll certainly be tuning in.”

The Sons of Anarchy star appeared on the cover of the April issue of Men’s Health magazine, where he revealed that sex is his secret to maintaining his incredible physique – and lots of it!

Page 6 reported that, according to Hunnam, sex is an important part of staying fit. The Sons of Anarchy star tries to make love as often as he can, along with his other fitness activities of running, hiking, swimming, jujitsu, and jumping rope.

In the latest issue of Men’s Health, Hunnam discussed his fitness routine, including his thoughts on sex.

“That’s an important part of fitness. There’s no reason you can’t be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age.”

And there’s one lady who’s probably more than happy to help him achieve his fitness goals, and that’s his jewelry designer girlfriend, Morgana McNelis. Yes, sorry ladies, but Hunnam has been off the market for more than a decade.

The busy actor has been working hard on two movies, Papillon and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, but he still finds time to train daily.

“We are supposed to be very active animals. It’s our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out.”

E! News reported that the sexy Sons of Anarchy actor pulled no punches when describing how he maintains his incredible physique, during his interview with Men’s Health. Hunnam said that he hopes to be running up mountains at 70-years-old, and credits swimming, running, sex, hiking, jumping rope, and Brazilian jiu jitsu for his amazing body.

“I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That’s an important part of fitness. I train a lot every day because I’m f***king crazy. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out.”

Fans may be interested to know that he was required to pack on another 20 pounds of muscle for his role as King Arthur in the new Guy Ritchie-directed film, which simply took his exercise regime to a whole new level.

“When you’re training every day in a combat discipline, it just gives you that eye of the tiger. Then if someone acts aggressively toward you, I can run all the scenarios through my head – you know, like I’m going to step to the side and put an elbow through your face.”

E! News reported that Hunnam prefers to maintain a high fitness level across the board.

The English actor, who was born Charles Matthew Hunnam, was previously married to Katharine Towne and has been dating his current girlfriend Morgana McNelis for over 10 years. Recently he was forced to ask his doting female fans to stop cyber bullying his girlfriend, and explained to Men’s Health that keeping his body in tip-top shape helps him keep his anger at bay.

“The way I grew up, if you want to talk sh*t, talk sh*t to someone’s face and be prepared to fight.”

The Belfast Telegraph reported that Hunnam admitted he wants to become a family man. He credits the TV show Sons of Anarchy for changing his career, and when discussing family, says he now realizes he must try to create a more effective work-life balance.

During the course of their relationship, the couple has had to endure long periods apart because of Hunnam’s film schedules. Trying to assign time to both his career and personal life has been a struggle for him in the past, but today he’s working harder on creating a better balance.

Crediting his “incredibly understanding girlfriend,” Hunnam says he nevertheless realizes that he will need to find more “balance” as he gets older.

“I’ve gotten off pretty easily so far, with being able to just disappear and be completely selfish and singular in my focus, but if we’re going to start talking about children and getting married then I’m going to have to figure out a way to balance that a little bit more effectively.”

Hunnam says his breakthrough acting role was in the TV series Sons of Anarchy, and describe the series as an education in acting, filmmaking, and storytelling. In fact, he says he’s not sure where he’d be today if it wasn’t for his role as gang leader Jax Teller.

Describing himself as a “working actor,” Hunnam admits that he was grateful to work with “good directors” and create films he “really believed in.” But unfortunately, those amazing opportunities didn’t come along too often.

“And Sons changed all of that. I was in an exponentially better position by the time I finished that show [in 2014] than I was at the beginning. I grew in confidence.”

Charlie Harman has an enormous fan following, all anxiously awaiting the release of his new movies Papillon, The Lost City of Z, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

