Kardashian Animated Show Coming, If Kris Jenner Has Her Way

The Kardashian clan may soon challenge animators working at Frozen 2 and other animation projects, as Kris Jenner is pitching an animated TV series featuring cartoonish Kardashians.

It is the end of the world, people. An animated #Kardashian TV show may actually happen – https://t.co/X7Kpd2BVn2 pic.twitter.com/uRRvQXHC8t — SOCIALITE LIFE (@socialitelife) March 25, 2017

Just when U.S. families thought they were sick of watching the Kardashian family get into all kinds of scandals every time they switch channels on their TV, avoiding the Kardashian-Jenner clan may become even harder soon.

The Kardashian family – and Kris Jenner in particular – wants the cartoonish faces of Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kylie and the rest of the family to take over the television.

Kris Jenner and Kim reportedly had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company earlier this month to pitch an animated show featuring “the entire family,” though according to TMZ, there are no plans to include Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

Bad news for Kardashian fans who want to finally introduce their kids to the most popular family of America: the new animated show – if it ever happens – will be a primetime series and not for kids, according to sources.

Kris Jenner Pitching Animated Series on Kardashian Family https://t.co/PlaLVf0fKz pic.twitter.com/dV6VdvkH83 — giztem (@giztem) March 24, 2017

The Kardashian family is no stranger to extending its TV reach after the success of the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV series, which is now in its 13th season. And the animated show pitch doesn’t come as a surprise either, as the Kardashian family has released a number of ratings-friendly KUWTK spin-offs, including Kim and Kourtney Take New York, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, and more recently, Rob and Chyna, even though Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna called it quits last month.

But an animated, cartoonish Kardashian family showing off their luxury life could be a success for a number of reasons. First, it’s something entirely new for the Kardashians. Second, it would save the family a lot of time not having to film the reality show.

While there have been little details about Kris Jenner’s latest pitch, sources revealed that the animated Kardashian show would air at night and wouldn’t be kid-friendly.

In latest Kardashian related news, the family is beefing up its security, according to Perez Hilton. Kris Jenner may have come up with a brilliant plan to save her family from being robbed.

Kardashian family have ’24/7′ security since robbery https://t.co/iRBzLwdvPe pic.twitter.com/1Q2PO98wHm — Sunday World (@sundayworld) March 24, 2017

The Kardashian family is no stranger to being robbed. Last October, Kim Kardashian was gagged, bound at her hands and feet, and held at gunpoint, as five masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry at a Paris hotel.

In what appeared to be another attack on the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her home earlier this month. So naturally, “momager” Kris Jenner is worried about her family’s safety and their money. Kris Jenner has been strengthening security to a “crazy new level.” In her most recent interview with Us Weekly, Jenner spoke out about the latest string of attacks against the Kardashian family.

“It’s an eye-opener how many people have tried to access our homes… we’re protected to a crazy level.”

Apart from having plans to make an animated series about the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner has reportedly been forcing her staffers to take a polygraph test. According to a source familiar with the new developments in the Kardashian family’s security detail, Kris Jenner made all of the staffers go through polygraph to made sure that no one was involved in the robberies.

“Everyone passed.”

Kim Kardashian’s house guests now have to be patted down by security! https://t.co/5Welf5m9i2 pic.twitter.com/estZIvXRUv — THE ISSUE (@theissuecom) March 24, 2017

But it may be a good idea for Kris Jenner to take some polygraph tests as well, as there have been numerous reports indicating that the robberies may have been Kris Jenner’s inside job. If so, is her animated series pitch just a way to distract the media’s attention from the robberies?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]