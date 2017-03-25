Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert Reunited: What Happened When Their Paths Crossed

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have reportedly “crossed paths” and spoken to one another in the wake of their 2015 divorce, and it’s now being revealed how the former couple interacted during their run-in and if there’s still drama following their big split.

Almost two years after Miranda and Blake shocked the world by announcing their divorce, sources are revealing that Lambert and Shelton have been in the same place at the same time on more than one occasion and have even spoken to each other since their breakup close to two years ago, but that doesn’t mean there’s any drama between the famous exes.

“[Blake and Miranda] have crossed paths and spoken to each other,” an insider alleged to E! News of Shelton and Lambert’s reunion, but didn’t reveal just when and where the reunion took place. The insider did note however there’s no bad blood between the twosome who were married for four years, claiming that both parties “have let the past go and just want each other to be happy.”

“[Blake and Miranda] are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end,” added the source of how Miranda and Blake allegedly reacted to their run-in which came following the end of their marriage which lasted from 2011 until 2015.

And despite Blake flaunting his new love with girlfriend Gwen Stefani on Season 12 of The Voice night after night, the site’s Lambert insider admitted that the country star isn’t too worried about her former husband of four years moving on, despite rumors Miranda may have been responding to the couple’s PDA on social media after The Voice fans hit the couple with a whole lot of backlash.

“Miranda is really just laid back at this point,” E! News reported of how Lambert supposedly isn’t too worried about Shelton and Stefani’s very public romance, claiming that she “tries to just not stress on the little things” like what Blake and Gwen are getting up to.

And it sounds like a big reason Miranda is able to move on from Blake is her relationship with new boyfriend Anderson East, who Lambert been dating for around a year following her and Shelton’s divorce.

“[Miranda and Anderson] try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way,” the source said of how Lambert and East are not willing to put their dating life on display in the same way as Blake and Gwen following her divorce, while adding that Miranda “has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup” by dating Anderson.

Miranda Lambert may also be planning on walking down the aisle again according to the outlet, as an insider alleged that Lambert and Anderson East are “definitely gonna get married,” which would mark Miranda’s second marriage following her relationship with Blake Shelton.

But while reports are now claiming that there’s no drama between Miranda and Blake following their divorce, that hasn’t stopped Lambert and Shelton from appearing to throw some subtle disses at each other in recent months.

Blake Shelton’s ex was most recently accused of throwing a slight diss in Shelton’s direction while acknowledging her 2017 ACM Awards nominations, shortly after Blake’s fans made it pretty clear that they were outraged after The Voice coach received a total of zero nominations despite Shelton releasing new music within the eligibility period.

“Late to the party I know, but wanted to say how thankful I am to be nominated for the @ACMawards,” Lambert wrote on Twitter last month just days after some Shelton fans claimed the country music organization were taking sides in their divorce by awarding Miranda six nominations and Blake none. “I love country music with all my [heart],” Lambert added.

Miranda’s possible diss came shortly after some fans claimed Shelton took subtle aim at his former wife during a December appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he seemingly threw out a diss at Lambert while praising Stefani.

“It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like [Gwen],” Shelton told DeGeneres last year when asked about his new romance with Gwen, which is thought to be Shelton’s first relationship since his and Lambert’s 2015 divorce.

“She is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life,” Shelton continued of Stefani, before seemingly suggesting that Lambert isn’t as “grounded” or as good of a human being as his new girlfriend.

“It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart,” Blake said.

