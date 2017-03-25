Who Is Brad’s Wife? Memes Take Internet Over, Asking Justice For Nanette Byrd

Who is Brad’s wife, and why was she fired from Cracker Barrel? For many Americans, these are the questions they’re dying to know the answer to. But with the restaurant chain remaining silent on the matter, we do know that the woman who lost her job is apparently named Nanette Byrd, and that she was allegedly fired on her husband Bradley Reid Byrd’s birthday. And we also know that the internet has exploded with “Brad’s Wife” memes over the past few days.

For those who are still unfamiliar with the saga of Brad’s wife, it all started on February 27 when Milltown, Indiana man Bradley Reid Byrd took to Facebook to complain that his wife, Nanette Byrd, had been fired from her job at Cracker Barrel, where she had worked for the past 11 years.

“After 11 years, those low lifes [sic] at Cracker Barrel let my wife go. I would really like to know why and those of you who know me these days, know that I WILL find out. In the mean time [sic], if any of you would like to know also, please go to their Facebook page and ask them. I would really appreciate it. Their half a**ed excuse was that she wasn’t working out.”

Byrd added in his post that his wife had worked 50 to 60 hours a week, far more than the 40 hours a week most employees are expected to work. He also threatened to sue Cracker Barrel over the firing, also specifically naming the person who had supposedly fired his wife.

“By the way. The low life [sic] who fired her was Gwen Alexander.”

As the Inquisitr reported, it was only earlier this week when people began clamoring for more information on who Brad’s wife is. With Bradley Reid Byrd still upset about the situation, especially since Nanette was allegedly sacked on his birthday, many users took to Cracker Barrel’s Facebook page, demanding more information and using the hashtag #JusticeForBradsWife. A plethora of “Brad’s Wife” memes also flooded the internet in recent days, alternately poking some fun at the situation and legitimately asking that Cracker Barrel rehire Nanette Byrd.

The crisis is over @realDonaldTrump has signed an executive order concerning Brad's wife and her job. @CrackerBarrel #justiceforbradswife pic.twitter.com/PXZYALiGXw — RyGuy (@rymills713) March 23, 2017

What you see above are some of the more noteworthy Brad’s Wife memes we’ve seen in the days since the Cracker Barrel brouhaha went viral. The first meme actually tags President Donald Trump’s official Twitter account, showing an edited picture of the President where he’s signing an Executive Order demanding that Brad’s wife be rehired. As for the second, it’s a play on the Cracker Barrel logo, highlighting the 11 years of service Nanette Byrd gave to the company.

While not exactly a Brad’s Wife meme in the truest sense, another restaurant chain took advantage of the situation, as a Chick-Fil-A restaurant changed its welcome sign to read: “Now hiring: Brad’s wife!”

Additionally, a few memes compiled by KSAT.com offer some interesting takes on the matter, with one meme coming in the form of a Chuck Norris “fact,” and another one featuring “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli asking that Cracker Barrel “rehire Brad’s wife, how bow dah?”

Employee: Hi welcome to Cracker Barrel

Everyone: WHERE'S BRAD'S WIFE#justiceforbradswife pic.twitter.com/L8Dxkk9XYV — Bryson Wilson (@Bryswilson) March 23, 2017

Although many people don’t know who Brad’s wife is personally, they’ve nonetheless taken to a Facebook page simply called “Brad’s Wife,” which featured the above-mentioned memes, as well as some witty comments and fictionalized stories from Facebook users on the page’s reviews section.

“Brad’s wife would always sneak me extra dumplings. Then we would always play a quick game of overly large checkers in front of the fireplace on her lunch break. Last time I won and she begged me for a rematch. I went back the other day to defend my checker playing title and she was gone. If I would have known they were going to fire her after 11 years of excellent service and on Brad’s birthday none the less, I would have let her win that last game. I did end up playing with Bill the bus boy but he cheated. Brad’s wife never cheated. She always played fair.”

The internet has, at the very least, have a name — Nanette Byrd — to provide a simple answer to the question of “who is Brad’s wife.” But it goes without saying that with all the memes, social media pages, and even Change.org petitions, the bigger question remains unanswered: why was she fired in the first place?

