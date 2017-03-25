‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’ Season 2: IRT Goes To South Korea On Episode 4

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 episode 4, which arrives next Wednesday, March 29, will follow the International Response Team (IRT) as it solves another case in a different location. After solving the case in Bogota, Colombia last episode, the team will be crossing the Pacific in next week’s episode.

But first, a recap on the recent Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 episode 3. Titled “The Devil’s Breath,” another international case had the team scrambling to the South American country of Colombia to investigate the death of an American tourist in its capital city, Bogota.

The death of Drew Dafaoe has already been ruled out as suicide, the man apparently jumped to his death from the hotel’s rooftop. However, his Colombian girlfriend Paola had doubts on the verdict made by Colombian investigators. As far as she knows, Drew did not have problems, either financial or mental, that should push him to like his own life. Wanting to shed light on her suspicions, Paola asked the US Embassy for help, starting the IRT’s investigation in the recent Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders episode.

When the team arrived at the South American city, the situation was against their side. Detective Benavides, the local law enforcer handling the case, naturally resented IRT’s meddling with his case and was not very helpful to the team. In addition, the hotel that Mr. Dafaoe was staying at already cleaned the scene and his room. In fact, another guest was already occupying the suite as the hotel already opened it up for new customers.

Fortunately for the team, a lead opened up when another tourist, who just withdrew from an ATM, walk into incoming traffic. Incidentally, the tourist, a Canadian, also stayed at the hotel Dafaoe was booked. Following a hunch, Mae requested for an autopsy on the tourist’s body where it was discovered that he was drugged with Scopolamine which is also called Devil’s Breath. The team now suspected that Drew Dafaoe was most likely drugged as well but was not detected because the substance immediately disperses and is hard to detect after some time.

As the events in the Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 episode progressed, it was eventually revealed that Devil’s Breath turns those who have taken the drug into zombie-like, mindless automatons. They basically become programmable robots that will do anything they are told. They can unwillingly commit crimes as experienced by the team when a gunman, who was later found to be under the influence of Devil’s Breath, open fired at them when they were investigating a lead.

Investigations eventually led to Rosa Fernandes, the hotel manager. A former street child herself, Rosa hated the tourists in secret and justified her actions as protecting the orphans from them. Thankfully, the Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 episode ended on a happy note. The kids found a new home in an orphanage as arranged by Garrett.

In the coming episode 4 of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2, the team will cross the Pacific to solve yet another case. Next week, IRT members will face the challenge of solving the puzzle of a dead American student in South Korea, Carter Matt reported.

In addition, an IRT member will be reconnecting with his family next episode. It appears that the show is now beginning to get up close and personal with its characters in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2, a direction that was already revealed by its showrunner beforehand.

“Now that you know the show, lets get to know the people,” Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders showrunner Erica Messer told TV Guide. Messer explained that while the first season was generally a case of the week style of narrative, the current season will now delve into the lives of the show’s characters, which will ultimately add emotional depth to them.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Season 2 episode 4 is titled “Pretty Like Me” and will air this coming Wednesday, March 29, on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]