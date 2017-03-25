‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is James Lastovic Leaving ‘DOOL’?

Days Of Our Lives has gone through many casting changes recently. Some actors are returning, others are being recast, then there are those who are exiting the NBC soap opera. Recently, a tweet from James Lastovic’s mother, Lucienne, stated that the actor’s contract had not been renewed. Will fans be saying goodbye to Joey Johnson?

Possible DOOL spoilers might be ahead. If you don’t want to know what could happen on the long-running soap opera, then do not continue reading.

James Lastovic was cast as an aged up Joey Johnson in 2015. The actor was given a two-year contract and according to a tweet from his mother, Lucienne Lastovic, the contract was not renewed. The tweet appears to have been deleted, but not before That’s Up reported the news.

“That’s why it’s beyond me that the writers didn’t renew him.”

If this information is accurate, then that means Lastovic will be the third teen to leave Days Of Our Lives. As fans know, Paige Searcy said farewell and her character, Jade Michaels, was recast. Gabrielle Haugh now has the role. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Vivian Jovanni has already said goodbye to Salem. Even though Ciara Brady is still seen on television screens, it is because the soap opera films several months in advance.

Joey Johnson had some interesting storylines on Days Of Our Lives. He killed Ava, but his father, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols), protected his son and took the blame. It is something that Joey continues to wrestle with. With Steve finding out that his son with Ava is actually alive, how will Tripp (Lucas Adams) handle the news?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the paternity test will show that Tripp is Steve’s son. The young man will come to Salem and will have a tense encounter with Joey. In a preview for next week, Joey tells Tripp that there is something Steve isn’t telling him. Could Joey reveal that he was the one to really kill Ava, not Steve?

Another good storyline James Lastovic had was when he found out Jade was pregnant. She ended up losing the baby, but the complicated relationship between Joey and Jade was interesting. He is determined to be her friend and be supportive. However, Jade has this idea in her head that they are meant to be together. Recently, Jade agreed to have surgery to give her father, Hal Michaels (Real Andrews) half of her liver. She did this despite him being an alcoholic and abusive to her.

Following the operation, Hal tried to kill Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). After she was saved by Steve, Joey, and Jade, Gabrielle Haugh’s character was told once again that Joey only wanted to be friends. She seemed to be okay with it, but now that she is at home, Jade is hurting. The only way she knows how to deal with pain is by self-medicating. Next week on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Jade will be rushed to the hospital after abusing pain medication. It will be interesting to see how Joey reacts.

Earlier this week, it was reported that James Lastovic was nominated for an Emmy award. He is an excellent actor, and he will be missed. He certainly has a bright future ahead and fans are wishing him the best of luck.

What do you think of James Lastovic leaving Days Of Our Lives? Are you disappointed that his contract was not renewed? How do you think his storyline will end? Or do you believe that he will be recast like Jade Michaels was earlier this year?

