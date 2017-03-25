Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron Reunion Is Never Going To Happen – Here’s Why!

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron are among Hollywood’s most beloved stars for their adorable portrayal of high school lovers in The High School Musical. The pair was a favorite among the young audience in the early 2000s, especially when they learned about their relationship off-screen. Millions of hearts were broken when news of Hudgens and Efron’s split broke out in 2010.

Despite having moved on with new lovers since their breakup, the media and fans continue to ship Vanessa and Zac. Reports of their reunion, whether off- or on-screen, had been rampant, but now, fans should accept that Efron and Hudgens are never getting back together.

While some of the cast members of The High School Musical have kept in touch with each other, the 28-year-old Beastly actress revealed that she and Efron are not among them. During an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday, Hudgens got candid about her past relationship with the Baywatch star while promoting her NBC series, Powerless. She confirmed that she hasn’t talked to her ex in a long time, and it seems that it won’t change in the future.

When asked if her character Gabriella and Efron’s Troy are going to have a reunion at some point, Hudgens shattered the hearts of those who are rooting for “Zanessa” when she said that it’s something that won’t happen. When asked again if she doesn’t talk to Zac much, the brunette only had this as her reply.

“No, I completely lost contact with him.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron dated for five years after meeting on the set of The High School Musical. Those five years of being together were not really smooth, Hudgens admitted in a 2015 interview with the New York Times. She revealed how she came to a point when she could no longer tolerate Efron’s adoring fans.

“I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.'”

After their teeny-bopper romance, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron not only ended their relationship but also their wholesome image, taking on more serious and mature roles.

A year after their split, Hudgens dated Aliens in the Attic actor Austin Butler, who she is still with to this day. Currently, Vanessa and Austin are miles apart and are in a long-distance relationship. She recently opened up about how she managed to make it work with him after all those years.

She told People on Wednesday night that “communication is key.” Vanessa also shared some advice that could be helpful for anyone who is in the same situation as her.

“I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”

Meanwhile, after his romance with Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron was linked to different celebrities, but in 2014, his relationship with model and entrepreneur Sam Miro was confirmed. However, Efron and Miro did not last long and after two years of being together, the pair called it quits.

A source for E! Online said that it was the Dirty Grandpa actor who ended the relationship because the “spark had died.” Reportedly, the two still care about each other but they just don’t feel the same way about each other like they used to. In addition, the source said that work schedules got in the way and Efron wants to focus more on his career.

@VanessaHudgens mentions how she lost contact with Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/D512f158R7 — Team Hudgens NYC (@TeamHudgensNYC) March 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images]