Beyonce Twin Pregnancy Saving Jay Z Marriage Amid Sickness Complications

Beyonce and Jay Z’s marriage is stronger than ever, and that’s mainly because of the fact that the couple will be welcoming twins into the world later this year.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Beyonce and her husband are excited to expand their family with two new babies, and if they’ve learned anything from this experience, it has strengthened their relationship immensely.

Last year, just after Beyonce released her controversial Lemonade album, claims were made that the record was written with Jay Z in mind, who had allegedly cheated on his wife on multiple occasions, with Beyonce singing, “If you ever try this sh** again, you gonna lose your wife.”

Every song on the album had something to do with betrayal, miscommunication, or infidelity, and the fact that Jay Z would go on to make appearances in certain music videos didn’t help but make fans wonder whether Beyonce was singing the songs with her partner in mind.

Reports claimed that was, indeed, the case. But regardless of whether Jay Z cheated on Beyonce, there’s no denying that the couple has had their ups and downs in their marriage, as revealed by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles after the release of Lemonade in April.

Celeb Dirty Laundry quotes In Touch stressing that being pregnant again has really improved the singer’s marriage with Jay Z. The rapper is said to be extremely supportive of his wife’s needs, who had initially planned to perform at Coachella next month.

Of course, under doctor’s orders, she was forced to pull out, but Jay Z has stood by Beyonce’s side in each and every way, buying her all the foods she craves for and spoiling her by making the pregnancy as smooth as possible for the 35-year-old.

“She loves being pregnant,” In Touch reveals, as cited by CDL. “She splurges when she wants to and hasn’t taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident woman in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it.”

Celeb Dirty Laundry further adds, “Coincidentally (or not at all), that’s also what the reports about her attending spin class claimed – that he was really ‘supportive’ when taking her to spin class. You know, because a husband taking his pregnant wife to an exercise class is considered an odd sight in Hollywood, apparently.”

In recent weeks, it’s been said that Beyonce’s pregnancy with twins has been much more difficult than when she was expecting her firstborn with Blue Ivy.

According to Enstarz, Beyonce has experienced morning sickness at a much higher rate, with sources saying that her cravings are much stronger and that her feet are prone to swell on any given day.

It was claimed at the time that the soon-to-be mother-of-three was eager to hire a nutritionist and workout as much as she can to avoid gaining a drastic amount of baby weight, knowing very well that she would have a hard time getting back in shape once the babies are born.

Being pregnant with twins has been a completely different experience for Beyonce, yet she’s taking it one step at a time, and the fact that her marriage is blossoming through it all is the most that Beyonce could have asked for.

As for her planned hiatus, Beyonce is hoping to release new music at the top of next year, with sources revealing that after she’s given birth to her twins over the summer, fans will be lucky to catch a glimpse of the singer for the rest of 2017 since she’ll be spending most of her time behind closed doors enjoying being a mother of three children.

