Taylor Swift ‘Delays New Album Over Kanye West Feud’: Fears Record Will Flop?

Taylor Swift has reportedly delayed plans to release a new album this year, it has been alleged.

The former country singer was said to have returned to the studio late 2016 in what seemed to have been an early preparation for the album that was supposed to see a release date by the end of summer.

Fans will recall the studio sessions Taylor Swift had with Drake a few months back, hinting that the album was well on the way with collaborations already being recorded with big artists such as the “One Dance” rapper himself.

But according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Taylor Swift and her team have reportedly settled on the idea that waiting until 2018 to release the full body of work is more fitting, especially after all the drama that Taylor found herself in this time last year.

From her breakup with Calvin Harris to being accused of cheating on the music producer with Tom Hiddleston, and then being labeled as a liar by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the “Famous” song, Taylor Swift could not escape the negative attention she was getting.

The feuds Taylor Swift found herself in last year allegedly had her team withhold the singer’s chances to begin recording new music last summer, feeling as if it was too early to begin work on the new project with all the bad press Swift was getting at the time.

Instead, Taylor Swift waited until the end of the year, and while it’s unclear how much she’s recorded to this point, regardless of whether the record is almost finished or not, the “Shake It Off” songstress won’t be releasing her new songs until 2018, when all the stories have completely died down and she can finally move on with her life.

CDL notes that Taylor Swift has one of the best PR team in Hollywood who knows exactly how to handle situations like these. Taylor is a global superstar, so the chances of her music being affected by stories like the ones that surfaced last year can drastically affect her career, hence why the singer is close attention to the instructions given to her by her team.

“New reports indicate that the chart topper is in hiding and that she might also be planning a major comeback in 2018,” the outlet reports. “That’s because she wants her fans and the press to forget about her multiple celebrity feuds with her exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston along with her celebrity enemies, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.”

“What’s more, a lot of fans have noticed that even though Taylor Swift’s new song, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ With Zayn Malik has been a radio hit for several weeks now, she’s done very little to promote it. In fact, it’s Zayn who has been doing all of the media rounds and press interviews for the two of them.”

Of course, that is not to say that Taylor Swift will continue to work on the album — it’ll just remain private until a release date nears and the singer can actually confirm more details regarding the new project. Even if she finishes the recording sessions this year, the record won’t see the light of day until next year, the celebrity gossip site claims.

As previously mentioned, Taylor Swift has kept a relatively low profile in recent months, E! Online adds. Her only performance this year has been at the pre-Super Bowl event, performing hits from her most recent album 1989.

Other than that, the release of her song “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” with Zayn Malik has been the only notable thing that Swift found herself working on that the public has the pleasure of hearing at this given point — but that was supposedly due to contractual obligations months prior to her team deciding there’ll be no new music until 2018.

Are you excited for Taylor Swift’s comeback?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]