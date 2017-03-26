‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe’s Secret Outed, Cane Gets Bad News?

It’s another week of life-changing accusations and revelations on The Young and the Restless. Spoilers for March 27 to 31 tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is getting close to uncovering the truth about his brother’s death and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will soon find out what really happened between him and Juliet (Laur Allen) in Tokyo.

Get ready for explosive drama and unbridled passion in the coming week with these The Young and the Restless spoilers.

Here's a sneak peek at next week… Devon pursues Mariah! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Monday, March 27

According to spoilers from CBS, Monday’s The Young and the Restless episode will have Victoria (Amelia Heinle) challenging Abby (Melissa Ordway). The two face off in a meeting with Victor (Eric Braeden) at Newman Enterprises. Later, Abby accuses Victoria of sabotage and the latter replies that Abby is just being paranoid.

Meanwhile, Victor asks Scott (Daniel Hall) to help him write his memoir. Scott agrees to do it but insists that Victor must be candid and allow Scott to write about the events that he’d rather gloss over.

In another meeting, Jack (Peter Bergman) confronts Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and criticizes her date with Ravi (Abhi Sinha) in a very sexist manner. Will Ashley be cowed by Jack’s accusations?

Spoilers for Monday also reveal that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will be in a precarious position as Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) grill her about the tracking device they found in Connor’s toy. Fortunately for her, Chloe is quick to come up with a good excuse and she admits that she did indeed place the device in the stuffed giraffe — but that she only did so to protect Chelsea. Will Nick and Chelsea buy her story?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for March 27 to 31 indicate that Nick isn’t about to let Chloe off the hook. Despite her explanations, he still believes that she had a hand in his brother’s death.

Today on #YR, Nick demands answers from Chelsea & Nikki befriends a mysterious stranger. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Vd0SwK6wC7 pic.twitter.com/aPJhEzngNF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 24, 2017

As for Chelsea, she will have to deal with the fact that Chloe may have actually had Adam (Justin Hartley) killed (or killed him herself) and that Nick will stop at nothing to get justice for his brother. Will the truth rip her and Nick apart?

Also on Monday, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) nearly walks in on Chloe looking at the box in which she keeps the tranquilizer gun she shot Adam with last year. How will Kevin react to finding out what Chloe did? And will he find out before their wedding?

Tuesday, March 28

As for Tuesday’s episode, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) will finally be moving on after Hilary (Mishael Morgan). He has his sights set on a new love and will be asking her out on a date.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is in disbelief when Devon expresses that he wants to date her. Do these two actually have a future together? Or is Devon merely looking for a rebound?

Time flies when you're having fun! Today is the 20th Anniversary of @camryngrimes debut on #YR! Congrats! A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Meanwhile, Hilary is also moving on. This week, she receives a compliment from Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Will things be heating up between the two?

Also on the Tuesday episode of The Young and the Restless, Chloe and Kevin inform their mothers about their plan to get married. Gloria (Judith Chapman) is, as expected, aghast.

Wednesday, March 29

Spurred on by Devon and Mariah’s blooming romance, Hilary tempts fate and will be walking on the wild side. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she and Jordan will be sharing a passionate kiss later in the week.

Thursday, March 30

Thursday’s episode will have Cane pestering Juliet for answers about the night they spent together. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps.com, Juliet will be giving Cane the unwelcome feeling that something happened between them after they drank themselves silly that night in Tokyo. As fans recall, Cane woke up the morning after with no clue as to what happened and found one of Juliet’s earrings in his bed.

Did he unwittingly cheat on Lily (Christel Khalil)? If he did, will he tell Lily the truth? And how will he make up for this huge mistake?

Next week on Y&R… a business trip spins out of control. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless show that Cane will come up with a plan, but it won’t go as he hopes.

Friday, March 31

On the final The Young and the Restless episode for the week, a revelation takes Kevin off guard and Nick makes a move without consulting Chelsea.

Spoilers indicate that Nick will find a way to prove that Chloe was behind Adam’s death and that he will confront her with the evidence. Is Chloe going to prison for her ex-husband’s murder? Does this mean that Hendrickson is leaving the CBS drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

Next week on Y&R, a startling discovery reveals that Adam's death may not have been an accident! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]