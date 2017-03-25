Drake Comforts Nicki Minaj As Remy Ma Releases Mariah Carey ‘I Don’t’ Remix

Drake is continuing to comfort Nicki Minaj after Mariah Carey’s decision to release a remixed version to her hit song, “I Don’t.”

Fans were rather surprised to hear that Mariah had teamed up with Remy, but it wasn’t long before people on social media noted that both artists have had their fair share of run-ins with Nicki Minaj, so it only made sense for the duo to team up and make a song together.

Drake, who is currently on tour, has tried his best to keep the positivity going with Nicki, who he has invited to many of his shows all over Europe in the hopes that it can keep her from thinking about the drama that she has found herself in as of late.

Ever since Minaj ended her relationship with Meek Mill in January, things between Drake and the female rapper are much better. The twosome didn’t speak for two years because of Drake’s own feud with Meek, preventing him from reaching out to Nicki who he has always considered as a big sister to him.

Now that Remy is throwing digs in multiple songs and Mariah is co-signing the diss on her own track, Drake thinks it’s important that Nicki knows she has the best support system behind her from the “One Dance” hitmaker himself and all of their friends.

Drake is concerned that Minaj might end up taking the Remy Ma feud personal, evidently causing things to blow out of proportion. Hollywood Life alleges that the 30-year-old is assuring Nicki she has nothing to worry about, especially when it comes to her status as one of the best female rappers of all time — she shouldn’t even pay attention to Remy.

“Drake is Team Nicki all the way. Drake thinks she’s by far the superior artist when compared to Remy Ma and Mariah Carey,” the source shared. “Drake will always have Nicki’s back and keeps reminding her that jealousy is the greatest form of flattery.”

It was just last month when Remy released her diss track “Shether,” where she raps the following lines, “To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap. Whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap! No, to be the queen of rap you can’t have a ghostwriter.”

It’s evidently clear that Remy doesn’t think Nicki Minaj writes her own rhymes, a statement that has since unsettled the “Starships” artist, who responded with her Lil Wayne and Drake-assisted track “No Frauds,” stressing that the only one with a ghostwriter is Remy Ma.

In the midst of planning to release a new album later this year while dealing with her brother Jelani’s rape case, as revealed by Radar Online, Nicki is trying to keep her head held high. She’s made it known that despite all the drama, she’s grateful to have friends like Drake who have supported her through thick and thin.

After inviting Nicki out on his stage, last week, the 34-year-old had the following to say about her record label pal, “[Drake] means the world to me.”

“I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way. You are important, and if a n***a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f**k out your motherf**kin’ life.”

News of Drake being fully supportive of Nicki Minaj in the midst of finding herself in multiple feuds comes just weeks after the female rapper confirmed that the Canadian-born will be featured on another track on Minaj’s forthcoming album, aside from “No Frauds.”

Are you excited to hear more Drake songs in the next couple of months?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]