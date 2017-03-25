Nicki Minaj: Meek Mill Breakup Preventing Her From Dating Again

Nicki Minaj is taking a much-needed break from the dating scene after having experienced yet another heartbreak with Meek Mill, it has been revealed.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly confided in close friends, telling them that she’s not interested in jumping into another relationship. She’s still hurt by how things turned out with Meek that she couldn’t even imagine herself getting together with a new man so soon.

Nicki Minaj ended her relationship with Mill back in January, with reports having claimed that the romance fizzled out because Meek was refusing to take the next step with their romance.

Nicki Minaj was reportedly ready to start a family and get married but Mill couldn’t have been more hesitant. Of course, the constant arguing that would erupt on a constant basis certainly didn’t help, as sources have previously alleged, which evidently saw Nicki take the high road and call it quits.

Since her split from Meek, the “It’s Me” rapper has made constant digs at Nicki Minaj via social media and the 34-year-old is furious about it. She doesn’t understand how a man she loved for two years can now turn around and be so horrible all over their breakup.

Under normal circumstances, Meek should have moved on with his life just like Nicki Minaj has, a source reveals, but instead, he has tried to embarrass her and make her look foolish in the eyes of millions of social media followers.

It’s definitely hurt Nicki Minaj to the core — so much that she’s decided to simply focus 2017 on her career. She’s not willing to put a man over her own needs anymore, especially not after she saw how things turned out with Meek Mill, who has proven himself to be anything but worthy of being her boyfriend, Hollywood Life shares.

“With summer right around the corner, Nicki’s getting extremely healthy and changing up her diet: meaning she’s taking a break from dating,” the insider shares.

“She’s over it. Meek Mill did her real dirty and she thinks he’s scandalous. He was all on social media dissing her and talking about her body and that hurt like hell. That, coupled with Remy Ma’s diss track was like a 1-2 hitter quitter that left Nicki feeling very depressed despite her tough exterior.”

For the time being, Nicki Minaj has reportedly told friends that she’s solely focusing her attention on her career, having already made plans to expand her brand with a new clothing line and new music that’s expected to drop later this year.

Nicki has already confirmed that she’s back in the studio with her longtime pals Lil Wayne and Drake, who will most certainly be featured on the forthcoming record, Billboard asserts. Regarding an actual release date, however, that has yet to be determined.

Hollywood Life concludes by saying that Nicki Minaj doesn’t need a man in her life right now. She’s surrounding herself with positive people — those that are going to keep her busy and motivated because the last thing she wants to do is focus her attention on those who have hurt her.

“For now, she wants to focus on herself. Her music. Her acting. She’s tired of men only wanting to be with her for one thing and one thing only — her a**.”

Nicki Minaj is planning to drop the first music video to her latest single “No Frauds” sometime in May. It’s unclear whether the Drake and Lil Wayne-assisted track will be featured on the forthcoming album, but it’s certainly going to prepare the fans for what they can expect from the rapper once the full body of work hits stores later this year.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]