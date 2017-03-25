Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Attend Funeral Of Cousin Ricky Anderson’s Baby Avery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined friends, family, and other mourners at the funeral of Ricky Anderson’s little son Avery on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles. Ricky Anderson, West’s cousin on his mother’s side of the family, lost his toddler son on March 13.

Seventeen-month-old Avery died overnight in his sleep a week ago, reportedly without having shown any previous signs of illness, according to TMZ.

Kanye, 39, and Kim, 36, were photographed, dressed in black, arriving at the funeral service for the little boy at a church in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Guests at the funeral included Lamorne Morris and Casper Smart.

Avery was only about two months older than Kim and Kanye’s son Saint, according to the Daily Mail.

Ricky confirmed the death of his 1-year-old son Avery on Instagram. He shared a photo of the curly-haired toddler with his Instagram followers, announcing that he had just lost “his little man.”

“Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel,” Ricky wrote on Instagram. “Rest in Paradise! I love you man.”

Hundreds of fans rushed to offer their condolences and pay their respects to little Avery.

“Sincerest condolences to you and your family. RIP lil Angel.” “Oh Ricky I’m so sorry! Sending love to you and your family.” “Oh my gosh that is so sad. Heartbreaking.” “I am so sorry for your loss! This is just heartbreaking to hear. I can’t even imagine the pain.”

Ricky later shared videos of his son, who marked his first birthday last October.

“You’ve taken a big piece of me with you! Your mom and I love you so much!”

Avery’s mother Erica Page also shared a heartrending message on Instagram.

“This life in so unfair,” she wrote. “I love you with everything inside me and it is with incredible, unbearable pain that I will have to try to find the strength to do a single thing without you.”

“I am so grateful for being able to spend almost 17 months with you. You brought me so much happiness and I’m so proud of how hard you fought,” she continued. “Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you.”

Before he died, Avery’s parents had regularly shared pictures of their adorable, curly-haired toddler on Instagram.

The photos show the family enjoying quality time together. One photo showed Ricky and Avery having a good time together at the toddler’s first birthday party in October last year.

Sources close to the family said that Ricky and Kanye are very close. Although they are cousins, they are more like brothers and best friends, according to the sources.

Rickey works as a consultant at Kanye’s label G.O.O.D. Music in Los Angeles.

Fans have remarked that Kim and Kanye have been through rough times lately. Kim suffered a deeply traumatizing experience while visiting Paris in October last year. An armed gang broke into her luxury apartment in central Paris while she slept. The woke her up and forced her to show them where she kept her jewels. They then tied her up and dumped her insider the bathtub.

Kim was deeply shocked and traumatized by the incident because she had feared that the men intended to rape or kill her. The robbers left her unharmed but escaped with jewelry worth millions of dollars, including her engagement ring.

Kim’s husband, Kanye, was hospitalized in November after suffering a mental breakdown. Doctors said he suffered from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”