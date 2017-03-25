The Weeknd: How He’s Avoiding Justin Bieber As Selena Gomez Romance Heats Up

The Weeknd has made it no secret that he’s avoiding an awkward run-in with Justin Bieber by any means, it has been claimed.

The R&B singer, who is currently on tour in support of his latest album Starboy, has left quite the impression on Bieber, who has since branded the relationship with Selena Gomez as nothing more than a publicity stunt, as revealed by TMZ.

The outlet alleges that Justin doesn’t make much of The Weeknd’s romance with Selena, stressing that it’s quite convenient for the couple to get together right as they plan to drop new music, strongly insinuating that it’s more of a romance to build their careers over everything else.

Of course, since Bieber’s supposed claims in January, The Weeknd has introduced Gomez to his parents in Toronto, Canada, he has flown her out to watch his shows, and is reportedly featured on the singer’s forthcoming album, which is said to hit stores later this year.

At this given point, The Weeknd’s romance with his girlfriend is looking like anything but a publicity stunt — even to Justin Bieber, who has somewhat shied away from the comments he had initially made to friends.

Regardless of what JB might think about The Weeknd at this given point, the 26-year-old has acknowledged the supposed fact that Bieber isn’t too happy about him dating his ex-girlfriend, which sources say is linked back to Justin’s undying love for Gomez.

While they haven’t been romantically linked to one another in years, Justin is still said to have feelings for Selena, so to see her with The Weeknd hasn’t left the best impression on the “Sorry” hitmaker.

With that said, however, The Weeknd is refusing to cause a scene if he was ever to run into Bieber at a public event. Hollywood Life says that the singer will try and avoid Justin by all means, but if they are forced to come face-to-face, while it will be hard, The Weeknd will keep his composure and not let Bieber tempt him into a scuffle.

“The Weeknd, 26, would do everything to avoid an awkward situation with Justin Bieber, 23,” the insider shares. “But he knows he will run into him sooner or later.”

“It will most likely go down at an award show when he’s with Selena Gomez, 24, and he anticipates to take the high road when that happens, If Justin throws a verbal jab or something more in the shade department, then Abel is is more than ready to stick up for himself. He would never allow Justin to make him look like an idiot.”

News of The Weeknd wondering how he’d react if he was to come face-to-face with Justin Bieber comes just one week after Selena Gomez told Vogue magazine she is no longer interested in talking about her love life in interviews.

Having heavily blamed the media for how her previous relationships turned out, now that she is said to be happier than ever, the last thing that Gomez would want is to ruin it through the act of oversharing personal details about The Weeknd. She’s learned from her mistakes.

Upon reading the interview, The Weeknd was wholeheartedly appreciative of Selena’s decision not to entertain a conversation about her relationship with the singer — especially since he’s known to be very private about his personal life.

Gomez will continue to support The Weeknd on his tour before she readies her comeback album — it’s unclear when the record will hit stores but Selena is said to be close to finalizing all the songs she thinks will make the album a hit.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]