Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Allegedly Divorcing Amid ‘KUWTK’ Robbery Recap

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West.

Rumors concerning the couple’s supposed broken marriage had been talked about since the reality star’s infamous robbery incident, but according to In Touch, as cited by The Hollywood Gossip, Kim Kardashian has finally had enough and wants out of her relationship with Kanye as soon as possible.

According to the outlet, Kim Kardashian has known that her marriage to West was over ever since the Paris incident. Their romance hadn’t been what it was months prior to Kim’s near-death experience when she was gagged and held at gunpoint at her rented penthouse in France.

A source claims that Kim found it extremely difficult dealing with the aftermath of the incident, and while she had hoped to have had some support from her husband, the rapper was making his own headlines with his wild outbursts and endless tantrums on stage.

Kanye would go on to be hospitalized, having suffered a severe mental breakdown, which the insider claims were one of the main reasons why Kim Kardashian decided to hold back on the idea of divorcing her husband of two years, fearing that going through with the process would make things worse for Kanye.

It’s further said that Kim Kardashian and West have yet to put their differences aside in order to work on their marital problems — their most recent argument occurred after the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians detailed the traumatic experience Kim faced during her time in Paris.

Kim is seen in the confessional reliving the moments that led to the robbery, explaining to her sisters that she thought she was going to die as she tried pleading with the Parisian men, stressing that she was a mother of two children.

Kanye reportedly told Kim not to include this traumatic experience on the family’s reality show, having told his wife that those moments did not need to be shared to the public. A source claims that Kim Kardashian went against Kanye’s wishes and decided to air it anyway, and from what the outlet claims, it’s caused nothing but drama between the two.

Kim Kardashian felt it was only right to include the storyline on the show. It was something that left her fans in shock, and the only place she felt comfortable to address it was on KUWTK, which is why the mother-of-two finds it so difficult to comprehend Kanye’s bizarre demand to have the episode shelved because it was said to be too personal.

“He’d told Kim her experience was personal and warned her, ‘Do not exploit this for ratings,’ but she did anyway,” the source tells the mag, according to Hollywood Life. “[Kim] went directly against [Kanye’s] wishes and exposed every detail on camera. They had a huge fight, and he stormed out.”

“Kim didn’t want to file while Kanye was having serious mental-health problems because that obviously would have been very tough for him to deal with. She’s been talking to her lawyer, and divorce papers have been drawn up.”

Kim Kardashian’s combined net worth with Kanye stands at $300 million, the outlet adds, meaning that their fortune is at risk, with the source failing to mention whether or not the twosome ever decided to get a prenuptial agreement prior to getting married in married.

Kim Kardashian has yet to address rumors concerning her marital problems, which now has sources alleging that the reality star is ready to move on with her life without Kanye West.

The second part to the Paris robbery aftermath airs on the E! network this forthcoming Sunday. Will you be watching?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]