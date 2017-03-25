One Direction 5 Albums 5 Tours: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam, Louis, And Zayn

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have all been very busy creating solo albums for Directioners and other music lovers. Directioners will soon see the benefits of the so far, rather depressing hiatus.

One Direction fans have been rather gloomy since the Hiatus. What if One Direction never reunite? What if there is no band anymore? Well, nearly all the band members have reassured fans repeatedly that nothing could be further from the truth. Still, it may be a while.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik are each going to release an album over the course of the remaining nine months of 2017.

See Zayn Malik’s sweet brand new solo single below.

Harry Styles’ new album will be the first One Direction release this year, and it is reportedly coming out April 7 according to MTV.

Then Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will all go on tour after they release their albums. What fun for Directioners. Five tours in one year. Some lucky fans could potentially be able to see all five solo acts.

Presumably, One Direction’s members will tour separately though hopefully, some sort of summer Direction-fest isn’t completely out of the question. But, whether Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis, and Zayn cross paths or not on tour, they do plan to tour with their albums.

One Direction’s Niall Horan was the first to mention going on “a wee bit of a tour” to CNN.

“I’m doing [my music], going to be doing a bit of a tour. Harry’s got his movie coming out, Harry’s doing his thing. Louis’s doing his thing and Liam’s doing his thing. A year has gone so quick already. But when [a reunion] does happen, it’s going to be great.”

So One Direction fans, Niall Horan, once again is reassuring fans that just because great solo music takes a long time to produce, doesn’t mean that he, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have forgotten they are going to reunite. There may even be some hope that Zayn Malik would join them.

First, though, all five great solo albums will be released. Then all five tours will take place. Once they are finished then perhaps fans will see One Direction reunite.

One Direction’s Harry Styles to is planning a tour according to Heat World, and how do they know? Because, Styles tailor couldn’t help but say a bit about the great suits Styles took home, though he later deleted his post.

“One lucky young man is going to collect a rainbow of suits today. Perhaps too bright and vibrant for some but a fun addition to a spring wardrobe. He may we’ll be wearing them on stage. What a lucky chap. Enjoy.”

But there is likely more to the One Direction crooner’s touring wardrobe than these colorful suits below.

???? | This Edward Sexton post has a high probability of being about Harry – aparently he might be wearing them on stage. pic.twitter.com/vp3e6xyKY6 — Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) March 20, 2017

Harry Edward Styles (2014) • Actor, Fashion Designer, Singer & Songwriter. The many different sides of a phenomenal artist. pic.twitter.com/LDvqGQ26ya — Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) March 20, 2017

???? | The official account of @AnotherMan changed the header to a compilation of the three covers featuring Harry. pic.twitter.com/wO1gI5CESB — Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) March 21, 2017

If One Direction’s Harry Styles and Niall Horan are going on tour, and former One Direction member Zayn Malik is also going on tour after releasing his album, then one could easily guess that Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will also tour with their albums.

Over the past five years, One Direction with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne made five albums and five tours in five years. Zayn Malik was along for the vast majority of that time as well.

Now, though, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are all releasing albums this year, and they plan to tour separately. That’s pretty impressive, and should be a lot of fun for Directioners.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will release five albums and take five tours in 2017.

