‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Adrienne Choose Justin Or Lucas?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Adrienne (Judi Evans) will soon announce which man she has chosen. The answer was supposed to be revealed several weeks ago. However, Adrienne found out she had breast cancer and was understandably focused on her treatment. On yesterday’s episode, she underwent a double mastectomy and when she wakes up, she will make it known whether she wants to be with Justin (Wally Kurth) or Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the soap opera.

Lucas & Adrianne #Days #Chabbyatthealtar #weddinginsalem #BryanDatillo #JudiEvans (Pic from soaps.sheknows.com) A post shared by Official InLikeBillyFlynn Fans (@officialinlikebillyflynnfans) on Mar 11, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Judi Evans discussed Adrienne’s storyline. The actress spoke about the breast cancer diagnosis and choosing Justin or Lucas on Days Of Our Lives. Fans have commended the soap opera writers for the storyline, saying that Evans’ portrayal as a cancer patient has been true to what real women have gone through. Adrienne has gone through all kinds of emotions and even got support from a surprising person: Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

The surgery will be a success and Adrienne will be informed that the cancer has not spread. The news is a great relief to the character. It gives her hope and now she can get back to her life, the actress told the publication.

A Heartbreaking Episode???? Performed Brilliantly by #JudiEvans #StephenNichols #WallyKurth #MaryBethEvans #FreddieSmith #Days #daysofourlives #DOOL #nbcdays A post shared by Barb Z (@basia1964) on Dec 7, 2016 at 4:24pm PST

After Justin, Adrienne, Lucas, and Sonny hear the good news, Bryan Dattilo’s character on Days Of Our Lives asks to speak to her alone. He is certain that she has chosen Justin. All that matters to him is that Adrienne is happy and healthy, and he tells her so. This makes Adrienne love him even more, then she lets Lucas know that she picks him.

“It makes Adrienne love Lucas even more and confirms her choice. She tells Lucas she’s chosen him. He’s shocked, but they’re both like, ‘This is right.'”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that after talking to Lucas, Adrienne speaks to Justin. When he comes into the room, he starts acting loving, but she stops him.

“He starts being loving, and Adrienne stops him pretty much at the beginning and says she picked Lucas.”

Adrienne has no second thoughts or doubts about her choice. She is happy that the cancer has not spread and is content with picking Lucas. She is ready to move on with her life.

“She knows this is best for all of them. She’s happy to be alive and ready to move forward with Lucas.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bryan Dattilo spoke about why Lucas waits for Adrienne.

“If it were anyone else, Lucas probably wouldn’t have given the girl a second chance, but with Adrienne, they just don’t have that kind of conflict. They really get and understand each other, and he’s attracted to that. So, he wasn’t willing to throw their relationship away.”

The soap opera actor explained that at the time, Adrienne was battling breast cancer. He said Adrienne’s health should be her number one concern. He is there for her, to support her. When it comes to whether they end up together or not, he wants her to know that he will always be there for her.

“He wants to make Adrienne understand that he’s there for her and that he loves her regardless – whether they work or not, whether they’re together or not – they still have this connection. But at the same time, his feelings are on the line, so he has to be willing to walk away at some point [and maintain] his dignity.”

What do you think of Adrienne choosing Lucas over Justin on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]