Netflix, Adam Sandler Extend Collaboration to Bring Four Movies to Home Screens

Netflix has announced collaborating with Adam Sandler once again and produce four more movies. The announcement came on Friday despite the earlier association of both not being appreciated.

Netflix, however, seemed quite positive about the results. It claimed that the viewership for previous collective efforts might not have gathered huge audiences but showed a consistent viewership. The streaming service and Adam Sandler-led Happy Madison Productions worked together for the first time in 2015 on The Ridiculous 6. Both the production units have financed and produced three films after teaming up under the 2014 deal.

The four movies that Netflix announced lately will be an extension to the deal signed by the two parties. The two movies with Adam Sandler, which is a part of the previously signed agreement, are yet to release. While the streaming network is confident about the extended venture, the comedian also seems excited to work with it.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Sandler said. “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Besides The Ridiculous 6, Adam Sandler also worked in an action-comedy The Do-Over. The rating for both the movies as depicted on Rotten Tomatoes showed that they failed to satisfy audiences. On the other hand, Netflix said that the movies were the biggest film releases on its network as far as viewership was concerned. Netflix enjoys having around 93 million subscribers all across the globe. However, it is a company that never reveals the viewership figures for its releases.

The next movie under the collaboration is Sandy Wexler, which is all set to release on April 14. In the movie, Adam Sandler will play Los Angeles-based oddball talent manager. He will be seen sharing screen with Jennifer Hudson. According to Netflix, the April release will do a good business. The network compared the upcoming release of the actor with his previous hits The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates. Both these movies starred Drew Barrymore.

The four movies, as Netflix announced under the extended 2014 deal, will be exclusive releases in homes. Adam Sandler is the first A-list actor who agreed to break the theater barriers and launch its movies in audiences’ living rooms. Entertainment analysts believe that the decision will give a positive turn to both the streaming network as well as Happy Madison Productions.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos gave a positive response about its collaboration with Adam Sandler. He called the actor “one of the leading comedians in the film world.” Sarandos also added that the movies starring the comedian have proved “extremely successful” with the subscribers of the network worldwide.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing,” Sarandos said in a statement.

As soon as Netflix signed the 2014 agreement with Adam Sandler, public started raising doubts over the choice. That was the period when the comedian witnessed some worse box office results, including the movie Blended. On the doubts raised, Sarandos said that the company took the decision based on the consistent viewership patterns rather than the comedian’s few disappointments.

“Based on what people watch on Netflix when they have the opportunity to watch just about anything, they love American comedy and the more fun the better,” the Netflix employee told Mashable. “Every one of [his] movies, in every window, in every country we operate, when we license it on Netflix, they are through the roof.”

