Javi Marroquin, Madison Channing Walls Dating: Kailyn Lowry Not Pleased? [Rumor]

Javi Marroquin is done with the drama surrounding him and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, and he is ready to move on from it with a new girlfriend, Madison Channing Walls. It was already confirmed that Javi and Madison are an item and Lowry reportedly has an opinion, especially knowing that Javi’s new girlfriend has a dark past.

Kailyn Lowry has moved on from Marroquin with the announcement of her third pregnancy and Javi has done the same with his new romance, Madison. The Real World: Skeletons star recently opened up to E! Online about her new relationship with the staff sergeant.

“Javi and I are definitely together. We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend.”

And what does Kailyn Lowry think about Javi Marroquin’s new love? It’s expected that Kailyn is aware of Javi’s relationship with Madison Channing Walls because it spread like wildfire on social media. The 24-year-old father said that he and his ex-wife are in a “good place” right now, suggesting that Lowry is okay with Madison Channing Walls.

However, other reports stated that Kailyn is not too happy with Javi’s newfound love. According to one report from the Hollywood Gossip, the expectant mother reportedly felt “blindsided.”

But knowing that her ex-husband is now dating someone new is not the only news that Kailyn was reportedly upset about. The report added that Lowry didn’t like Javi hanging around with Madison, who has been open about her drug usage in the past. Also, it was said that Kailyn is worried that Javi and Madison might have a baby at some point in their relationship and if that happens, it could draw Marroquin’s attention from his son with Lowry, Lincoln.

Apparently, Madison did not have a clean past. She was a former child actress who battled with heroin addiction and recovered two years before she joined Real World.

Radar exclusively reported that the MTV reality TV actress was also busted for attempted theft in 2014. But despite Walls’ past, Javi Marroquin still thinks she’s a fine woman.

Radar’s report also contradicts the claims that Lowry is not pleased with Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend. A source for the publication revealed that Lowry is actually happy for Javi and Madison.

“She knows Javi wouldn’t have her around if [drugs] were going to be an issue. She’s glad he’s moving on and hopes he’s happy. She wishes him nothing but the best.”

Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls met on social media. According to Walls, she sent Marroquin a private message on Instagram and that was the start of a relationship. They went to a Philadelphia restaurant for their first date.

Madison gushed about Javi being a gentleman and one proof of that is the fact that he seemingly defended her from people who criticize her past. Marroquin, on the other hand, is smitten by his new flame and exclusively told Radar that Walls is “beautiful” and that they’re currently in the getting-to-know stage.

Someone's past isn't who they are today if they've learned and become better. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 21, 2017

Javi and Madison seem to be a perfect match, fans believe. The 26-year-old beauty is also a single mom, who shares daughter Harper with her former co-star Tony Raines. Madison Channing Walls and Tony Raines’ relationship reportedly did not last long because they had been in a long-distance affair after Real World: Skeletons ended.

But even if they share something in common, Javi is still not ready to raise a blended family. Marroquin revealed that he hasn’t introduced his son Lincoln to Madison just yet. According to him, he doesn’t want to repeat the mistake of introducing his kid very early on in a relationship.

“I haven’t introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet. I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better.”

Pretty soon, though, Madison and Javi’s relationship will head in a new direction as she revealed he’s coming to Austin, where she will introduce him to her friends, family, and Harper.

